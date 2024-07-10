Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 boast AI upgrades and thinner bodies

What you need to know

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, which are among the first to feature on-device generative AI powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Google’s Gemini models.

Both models are slimmer and lighter than their predecessors, with the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 being the lightest Galaxy Z models yet.

The Z Fold 6’s cameras remain mostly unchanged, while the Z Flip 6 gets a 50MP main sensor upgrade.

Prices have increased by $100, with the Z Fold 6 starting at $1,900 and the Z Flip 6 at $1,100.

Samsung's new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, are finally official. The tech giant revealed both models alongside its new smartwatches, the Galaxy Ring, and the new Buds 3 earbuds at its summer Unpacked event in Paris, France.

Despite rivals imitating its clamshell and book-style foldables, Samsung's latest models stand out with impressive features for newcomers and just the right upgrades to keep loyal fans intrigued.

The new models come with the expected incremental upgrades over their predecessors. However, their standout feature, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, is the inclusion of generative AI capabilities directly on the device. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are equipped with both local and cloud-based AI features, running Google's Gemini models.

Their on-device generative AI is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, also found in the Galaxy S24 lineup, which Samsung refers to as Galaxy AI.

While cloud-based AI lacks the security of on-device AI due to data being sent off the phone, it introduces an exciting feature: Circle to Search. This lets you draw a circle around any object on your screen to have the AI identify it. It's ideal for recognizing landmarks in photos and works seamlessly across all apps.

Some AI features are familiar, like live translation. However, there are also new additions, such as transforming regular-speed videos into slow motion by generating additional frames.

Other AI features include summarizing your notes and suggesting tone changes for messages based on your audience. This capability was highlighted during Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 unveiling.

Slimmer bodies and not much else

Besides generative AI, the new Galaxy Z foldables offer other enhancements, such as a slimmer profile. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm when folded and 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm when open, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is 13.4mm thick folded and 6.1mm unfolded.

The clamshell model, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, maintains the same size as the Z Flip 5 when unfolded (71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm). However, when folded, it’s slightly slimmer at 14.9mm compared to the previous model's 15.1mm.

The South Korean tech giant adds that the latest foldables are the lightest Galaxy Z models yet, with the Fold 6 weighing 239g and the Flip 6 at 187g.

Samsung claims the new cover screen ratio on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers a more natural bar-type viewing experience. Additionally, the dual rail hinge structure is reinforced with a strengthened folding edge to better absorb and distribute shocks from external impacts.

Like their predecessors, the latest Galaxy Z series features enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. They also come with an IP48 rating, protecting against particles over 1mm in size. However, this isn’t as robust as the protection offered by the more standard design of the Galaxy S24 series.

The Z Fold 6’s camera setup remains mostly unchanged from last year. It includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view, a 10MP 3x optical zoom camera, a 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen, and a 4MP under-display camera on the internal screen.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip 6’s cameras have received an upgrade. It now features a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The front camera remains the same with a 10MP sensor, though.

Samsung has also enhanced the cooling system in the Z Fold 6, equipping it with a vapor chamber that is 1.6 times larger than before.

Samsung has streamlined the storage and memory options for this year’s models. The Z Fold 6 remains the same as its predecessor, offering 12GB of RAM and storage choices of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. The Z Flip 6, upgraded from 8GB to 12GB of RAM, comes with either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The Z Fold 6 retains the same 4,400mAh battery as before, while the Z Flip 6 sees an upgrade to a 4,000mAh battery, up from the 3,700mAh found in the Z Flip 5.

Just like with the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung promises seven years of Android and security updates for the new foldables. This extended support will satisfy users who want to maximize their devices' lifespan, ultimately leading to fewer old phones ending up in landfills.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Main display 7.6 inches, QXGA+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz 6.7 inches, FHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Cover screen 6.3 inches, HD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz 3.4 inches, 720 x 748, Super AMOLED, 60Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Operating system Android 14, One UI 6.1.1 Android 14, One UI 6.1.1 Dimension Folded - 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm; Unfolded - 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm Folded - 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm; Unfolded - 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm Weight 239g 187g Rear camera 1 50MP, wide-angle, f/1.8, OIS 50MP, wide angle, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.8 Rear camera 2 12MP, ultrawide, f/2.2, FOV: 123˚ 12MP, ultrawide, f/2.2, FOV: 123˚ Rear camera 3 10MP, telephoto with 3X optical zoom, f/2.4, OIS Row 8 - Cell 2 Under display camera/front camera 4MP, f/1.8 10MP, f/2.2 Cover camera 10MP, f/2.2 Row 10 - Cell 2 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,400mAh dual battery 4,000mAh dual battery Charging 25W wired 25W wired Water resistance IP48 IP48 Network and connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3 Security Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault Colors Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy; [Samsung.com Exclusive] Crafted Black, White Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint; [Samsung.com Exclusive] Crafted Black, White, Peach

Smarter foldables, but also pricier

With all these upgrades, the starting prices for the new models in the US have gone up by $100. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 now starts at $1,900, while the Z Flip 6's base price is $1,100.

The book-style foldable model will be available in Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy at retailers. The clamshell style will come in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint. Additionally, Samsung's website will offer exclusive colors: Craft Black and Purity White for both models, with a Peach option for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.