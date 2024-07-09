Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: LIVE blog and everything you need to know about the Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and Galaxy Ring

Refresh

Let’s get the party started with arguably the most highly-anticipated product that could finally debut at Unpacked — the Galaxy Ring. Until recently, Oura has really been the only player in the smart ring market, as the original Oura Ring was released in 2015 following a successful Kickstarter campaign. Since then, Oura has released two new iterations, with the most recent being in 2023 and the 4th generation is expected sometime this year.

Other companies have joined the fray, with notable releases from Ultrahuman, RingConn, and Amazfit. Seeing the success and market heating up, Samsung wants to get in on the fun, with rumors of a potential Galaxy Ring beginning in 2023.