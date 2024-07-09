Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: LIVE blog and everything you need to know about the Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and Galaxy Ring
The event kicks off in less than 24 hours!
It’s hotter than all get out, which means we’re right in the middle of summer. This also means that we’re gearing up for the latest Galaxy Unpacked event. We’re expecting it to be jam-packed, complete with phones, wearables, and possibly more. Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, but you don’t have to jump on a flight. Instead, you can watch from the comfort of your own home, so hit the link below to learn more about the event.
Let’s get the party started with arguably the most highly-anticipated product that could finally debut at Unpacked — the Galaxy Ring. Until recently, Oura has really been the only player in the smart ring market, as the original Oura Ring was released in 2015 following a successful Kickstarter campaign. Since then, Oura has released two new iterations, with the most recent being in 2023 and the 4th generation is expected sometime this year.
Other companies have joined the fray, with notable releases from Ultrahuman, RingConn, and Amazfit. Seeing the success and market heating up, Samsung wants to get in on the fun, with rumors of a potential Galaxy Ring beginning in 2023.
From the way that everything appears to be shaking out, Samsung’s next lineup of foldables are taking a backseat this year. Instead, the focus is expected to be on the company’s wearables. Not only are we expecting the Galaxy Watch 7, but rumors suggest Samsung is set to announce two new products, one of which sees Samsung entering an entirely new product segment.