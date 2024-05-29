Galaxy Z Flip 6 and 'Watch 7 Ultra' appear as Samsung's FCC tour continues

What you need to know

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the supposed "Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra" have appeared at the FCC.

The database shows the Flip 6 will feature 5G support with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and wireless charging capabilities like the Flip 5.

The supposed Watch 7 Ultra listing shows LTE support for U.S. brands with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and wireless charging support.

This year's Samsung summer comes into focus as the company's upcoming foldable and smartwatch appear at the FCC.

The folks at DroidLife spotted the Galaxy Z Flip 6's FCC listing, confirming some of the extra specifications regarding connectivity. The database gave the device an "A3LSMF741U" ID number, which contains Flip 6's apparent SM-F741U model number from previous rumors.

The clamshell's listing confirms that the device will support 5G cellular networks. Additionally, the Flip 6 will have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC capabilities alongside wireless charging, similar to last year.

Joining the expected foldable phone is what could be Samsung's new top-tier smartwatch, the "Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra." The publication states that the Watch 7 Ultra has been rumored with model number SM-L705. The FCC's listing ID features the same number, furthering speculation about the device's existence.

Samsung's information shows that the device will support an LTE connection. The publication notes that such support will involve the "major" U.S. brands. Other specifications learned from the listing include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, wireless charging, and NFC capabilities.

The hype is building for a "Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra" with the latest batch of leaks showing up recently with supposed renderings. The device may sport quite the design shift as Samsung could go for a mix between a squarish chassis and a circular display design. The tipster suggested that the Watch 7 UItra could see a 1.5-inch display in diameter. Its overall dimensions make it appear as though it'll be slightly larger than the Watch 6 Classic.

The renderings show a new third button joining the typical two on the watch's right side. Rumors claim this to be an "action button" of some sort.

The Flip 6 alongside the Fold 6 was rumored to drop Samsung's Exynos chip in favor of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 exclusively. The company had reportedly discussed the idea of "cost control" and "efficiency," which were the driving forces behind the chip decision. So, instead of featuring Qualcomm's chip in the U.S. and Exynos in other regions, it seems everyone will get the same experience chip-wise.

The Galaxy Ring made an FCC appearance yesterday (May 28), and with the listing came major spoilers about what it's offering. The database confirmed the existence of nine ring sizes for the device, alongside a quick look at a charging "cradle." A more concrete look at the cradle wasn't available, however, it seems Samsung will mark each one with a consumer's chosen Galaxy Ring size.