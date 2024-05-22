Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6 might drop Exynos for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 'exclusively'

What you need to know

Samsung has reportedly decided to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 "exclusively" in 2024.

The report suggests that the company considered "cost control" and "efficiency" when making the decision.

It was previously rumored that Samsung would swap Qualcomm and its Exynos chip in the U.S. and other regions, as it did last year.

A new report claims that Samsung is preparing to lean on Qualcomm's latest flagship chip only for its upcoming foldable phones.

The information stems from The Elec (Korean), who states the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 will only feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (via 9to5Google). The devices are expected to see the "For Galaxy" tag attached to the chipset, similar to its flagship smartphones, once they launch.

Additionally, the publications added that Samsung "considered cost control" when choosing Qualcomm's chip. The report states that Samsung based its creation of the Flip 6 and Fold 6 on Qualcomm's flagship chip.

The company would reportedly run the risk of driving up the cost of its devices if another processor was tossed into the mix.

The other processor this is referring to is the Exynos 2400. The publication states that Samsung did not snub its own SoC due to its performance. Rather, siding with Qualcomm throughout was made on the foundation of "efficiency."

Moreover, it seems that the company is waiting for its Z series foldables to reach the numbers of its S series phones "before adding another processor."

In March, it was speculated that Samsung would follow a route similar to the Galaxy S24 series. The company packed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the devices for the U.S. but slid in the Exynos 2400 in other regions. The change in chip didn't seem like a bad thing, as Samsung boosted its in-house chip with a new CPU and NPU for speed and other enhancements.

However, Samsung reportedly plans to shift to Qualcomm exclusivity for its foldables in 2024, which could be a boon for consumers.

Those rumors suggested the Flip 6 could feature a 120Hz refresh rate cover display, an upgrade over last year's 60Hz. The clamshell could pick up an 8GB and a 12GB RAM variant alongside a 256GB and 512GB storage option. Its crease could also become a little less visible with a thicker UTG (ultra-thin glass).

On the other hand, the Fold 6 was rumored to forgo any battery upgrades in 2024, as speculation stated it would stick with 25W charging speeds. This is likely to be paired with the same 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung is expected to debut both devices for its summer Unpacked later this year. The event could occur even earlier this year on July 10 in Paris, France.