The Galaxy Z Fold 6 may skip a long-overdue battery upgrade in 2024

What you need to know

A new rumor suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely feature a 4,400mAh battery and maintain a 25W charging speed.

Previous Samsung foldables, including the Z Fold 5, Z Fold 4, and Z Fold 3, have shared similar battery and charging specifications.

Despite battery concerns, potential upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 include a titanium frame, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC, and an improved UTG panel for durability and touch sensitivity.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are due this year, and earlier leaks hinted at big improvements over last year's models. But it seems the battery and fast charging might remain unchanged for the upcoming Z Fold.

Ice Universe claims that Samsung is sticking with the same battery size for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, just like its predecessors. According to the tipster, the upcoming foldable will feature a 4,400mAh battery and maintain a charging speed of 25W. This information lines up with a certification listing in China, so it seems pretty likely.

Regarding the Galaxy Z Fold6 battery, it is still 4400mAh and has a charging power of 25w.April 4, 2024 See more

Foldable smartphones have often faced challenges with battery life. Unlike some other foldable phone brands that shove bigger batteries into their foldables, Samsung seems to have stuck with the same size for a while now.

Those exact same numbers can be found in previous Samsung foldables too. The Z Fold 5, Z Fold 4, and Z Fold 3 all share them. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 2 had a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery and the same 25W charging capacity.

For some, a 4,400mAh battery and 25W charging on a next-generation foldable phone like the Z Fold 6 is a bit of a letdown. Some people might have let the battery size slide, but who wants to wait forever to juice it back up?

On the bright side, the upcoming foldable could bring upgrades in other departments, including a titanium frame, which is one of the anticipated improvements. The flagship foldable might also boast a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC and 16GB of RAM.

Furthermore, whispers on the web suggest the Z Fold 6 might sport a brand new UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) panel. This supposedly means a smoother touch experience and a phone that can take a few more bumps and bruises.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Luckily, the wait to find out for sure isn't too long. Samsung is expected to unveil the Z Fold 6 in Paris this July. Then we'll know everything about the phone, battery blues and all.