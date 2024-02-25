The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could ditch the chunky look and feel lighter in your hand

What you need to know

Recent rumors say the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be crazy thin with a titanium frame, and a fresh rumor spills more details on its design and weight.

As per a Naver Blog user who goes by the handle yeux1122, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is getting an upgrade with a better UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) panel (via Android Authority). This means improved touch feel and durability compared to the older versions.

Samsung seems to have beefed up the hinge for more strength and durability, all while slimming down the phone. Reportedly, when folded, the upcoming foldable is expected to be just 11mm thick, a drop from the Galaxy Z Fold 5's 13.4mm.

If this is accurate, it looks like Samsung is still on its quest to make the Galaxy Z Fold series more pocket-friendly. The company is keeping up with the competition, especially with foldable phones like the Pixel Fold taking the lead in portability.

Going for a slimmer design might raise concerns about durability, but Samsung seems to be countering that by shifting from aluminum to titanium. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 opts for a specific grade of titanium, different from what the Galaxy S24 Ultra uses.

Moreover, the slimmer profile of the device is likely to influence its weight, although the change might not be as significant as one might imagine. Comparing the weight of earlier prototypes to the final product, yeux1122 anticipates the Z Fold 6 to land somewhere around 248–249 grams.

The leaker also suggests a battery upgrade of around 5%. To put it in perspective, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 currently packs a 4,400mAh battery.

The blogger mentioned a few more details but advised that these are still unconfirmed. This involves the RAM and storage configuration (reportedly 16GB of RAM with a max storage of 1TB) and the absence of an S Pen slot.

While major camera changes aren't anticipated, there's a possibility of a more affordable Z Fold being announced alongside the main flagship this year. This could potentially inject some much-needed energy into the foldable market.