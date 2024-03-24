The Galaxy Z Fold 6 might borrow more tricks from the Galaxy S24 Ultra

What you need to know

Rumors indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be the world's first foldable phone with a titanium frame, potentially differentiating it significantly from its predecessors.

While the switch to titanium might enhance durability, it could also result in a higher price point, though nothing is confirmed yet.

Speculation suggests that both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 could launch in July.

Samsung decided to go with a titanium frame for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and now it looks like the company is thinking of using the same material for its next folding phone.

As per leaker @Tech_Reve on X (formerly Twitter), the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to ditch the aluminum frame of the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and opt for a titanium one instead (via Android Police). If this turns out to be true, Samsung's next foldable phone would be the first in the world to boast a titanium frame.

Z Fold 6 equipped with titanium.March 23, 2024 See more

This backs up an earlier rumor hinting at Samsung's move to embrace a titanium frame for its upcoming book-style foldable. It's a shift we've already witnessed with Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, using titanium in a phone does usually bump up the cost.

Since Samsung has already made the switch with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it seems likely the company will do the same with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, we're crossing our fingers that this change won't come with a price increase.

Right now, it's unclear whether Samsung will stick with the same Grade 2 titanium frame seen on the Galaxy S24 Ultra or opt for a higher-grade version.

We've already caught a glimpse of leaked renders showing what the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might look like, but they didn't exactly get us excited. There's also talk that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might come with a better UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) screen for a smoother touch experience and stronger durability.

Recent rumors suggest that both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are set to make their debut in July, arriving a year after their predecessors. There's also a rumor floating around about the possibility of a more affordable version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year, potentially dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE.

It totally makes sense for Samsung to go all out in distinguishing the cheaper alternative from the premium Galaxy Z Fold 6. Similar to its predecessor, the latter will come with S-Pen support, a feature that might be absent in the FE variant. The potential addition of a titanium frame will further set it apart from the cheaper model.