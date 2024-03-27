Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6 might settle with the same boring charging speeds

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 have appeared in the 3C Certification database, sporting the same 25W charging as last year.

Speculation claims that the devices could offer more speed, as regulators notably default to a 25W charger when inspecting Galaxy devices.

The Flip 6 has been rumored to feature a better cover display and more RAM, while rumors continue about a budget Fold 6.

A new rumor suggests, consumers interested in Samsung's upcoming foldables may be in for the same old, same old.

According to Abhishek Yadav on X, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 were spotted on the 3C Certification website with the charger model number EP-TA800. More importantly, their listing suggests Samsung will continue to feature 25W charging on both of its foldables this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SM-F9560 and Z Flip 6 SM-F7410 appears on 3C certification with ⚡ 25 watt (EP-TA800) charging.#Samsung #GalaxyZFold6 #GalaxyZFlip6 pic.twitter.com/hknuDiXKC0March 27, 2024 See more

However, there may be a bit of hope as SamMobile notes that both foldables could arrive sporting swifter charging speeds. The publication states that a 25W charger is the default choice for regulator authorities when inspecting all of Samsung's Galaxy phones — tablets, too. Devices like the Galaxy S23 Ultra were reportedly tested with a 25W charger but the device launched with support for 45W fast charging.

Only time will tell which way Samsung is interested in going.

For now, there are other rumors regarding the clamshell and book-style foldable's battery, which state an increase in size could occur. In January, the Korean OEM was rumored to have started testing a Flip 6 with a 1,097mAh and 2,790mAh pairing, bringing its total to nearly 4,000mAh. This would bring the clamshell to a battery capacity akin to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

A capacity boost like this would give the Flip 6 a 300mAh advantage over last year's Flip 5.

Most recently, the Flip 6 was rumored to feature a smoother cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a higher RAM option. Speculation continues to swirl about a budget "Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE" that may drop its stylus to keep the price low. More concrete information will likely be revealed later this summer as speculation states Samsung could host its Unpacked event even sooner on July 10.