The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals of July 2024: free gift cards, trade-in offers, and more

The preorder period has come to an end, but there are still plenty of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals floating around if you know where to look. From trade-in offers to leftover preorder promos, these are the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 discounts on the web today.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 continues Samsung's tradition of producing some of the best flip phones in the business, introducing an innovative clamshell device that boasts a slimmer, more lightweight build than its predecessor, a 50MP boost to its primary camera sensor, and all the AI software features you could ever need. As with all of the best Samsung phones, the Z Flip 6 also features loads of AI-powered software features and years of OS upgrades guaranteed.

Unfortunately, the price of the Z Flip 6 has gone up by $100, which is another reason why the following deals are so crucial. Keep reading to see all the Z Flip 6 deals that are available today.

Samsung: up to $650 off with eligible trade-in, plus free storage upgrade Although it's not quite as impressive as Samsung's preorder offerings, buy the Galaxy Z Flip 6 directly from the source and you'll get up to $650 off when you trade in an eligible device. You'll also get access to some exclusive color options and a free storage upgrade to 512GB (an additional $120 value).

Best Buy: FREE $250 gift card with Galaxy Z Flip 6 purchase If you don't want to go through a trade-in process, simply buy the Z Flip 6 unlocked through Best Buy and you'll get a free $250 gift card. If you do have an old phone lying around, there's also up to $460 of trade-in credit up for grabs

Amazon: FREE $200 gift card, plus free storage upgrade with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Amazon is also offering a $200 gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 unlocked, plus you'll get a storage upgrade for free (an additional $120 value).

AT&T: get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for FREE with select Galaxy phone trade-in The preorder period is over, but you can still get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for free by trading in ANY Galaxy S, Z Series, or Note phone, regardless of age or condition, at AT&T and adding an eligible data line to your wireless account. AT&T's unlimited plans can get a little expensive, so make sure you check the fine print before signing up.

Verizon: up to $800 off with any Samsung trade-in Similar to AT&T's offer, Verizon will give you up to $800 off the Galaxy Z Flip 6 when you trade in a Samsung phone and add a line or update to an eligible unlimited plan.

FAQ

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,099.99 for the 256GB version, which is a full $100 more expensive than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. That's a lot of money to most folks, which is why the aforementioned preorder deals are so important.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 be released?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hit store shelves on July 24th alongside the Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Watch 7/Watch Ultra, and the highly-anticipated Galaxy Ring.