The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals of July 2024: free gift cards, trade-in offers, and more
The wait is over!
1. Quick links
2. Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals
3. FAQ
The preorder period has come to an end, but there are still plenty of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals floating around if you know where to look. From trade-in offers to leftover preorder promos, these are the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 discounts on the web today.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 continues Samsung's tradition of producing some of the best flip phones in the business, introducing an innovative clamshell device that boasts a slimmer, more lightweight build than its predecessor, a 50MP boost to its primary camera sensor, and all the AI software features you could ever need. As with all of the best Samsung phones, the Z Flip 6 also features loads of AI-powered software features and years of OS upgrades guaranteed.
Unfortunately, the price of the Z Flip 6 has gone up by $100, which is another reason why the following deals are so crucial. Keep reading to see all the Z Flip 6 deals that are available today.
Quick links
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 initial review
- Samsung: up to $650 off with eligible trade-in, plus free storage upgrade
- AT&T: get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for FREE with eligible Galaxy trade-in
- Verizon: up to $800 off with eligible trade-in
- Best Buy: FREE $250 gift card
- Amazon: FREE $200 gift card, free storage upgrade ($120 value)
Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals
Samsung: up to $650 off with eligible trade-in, plus free storage upgrade
Although it's not quite as impressive as Samsung's preorder offerings, buy the Galaxy Z Flip 6 directly from the source and you'll get up to $650 off when you trade in an eligible device. You'll also get access to some exclusive color options and a free storage upgrade to 512GB (an additional $120 value).
Best Buy: FREE $250 gift card with Galaxy Z Flip 6 purchase
If you don't want to go through a trade-in process, simply buy the Z Flip 6 unlocked through Best Buy and you'll get a free $250 gift card. If you do have an old phone lying around, there's also up to $460 of trade-in credit up for grabs
Amazon: FREE $200 gift card, plus free storage upgrade with the Galaxy Z Flip 6
Amazon is also offering a $200 gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 unlocked, plus you'll get a storage upgrade for free (an additional $120 value).
AT&T: get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for FREE with select Galaxy phone trade-in
The preorder period is over, but you can still get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for free by trading in ANY Galaxy S, Z Series, or Note phone, regardless of age or condition, at AT&T and adding an eligible data line to your wireless account. AT&T's unlimited plans can get a little expensive, so make sure you check the fine print before signing up.
Verizon: up to $800 off with any Samsung trade-in
Similar to AT&T's offer, Verizon will give you up to $800 off the Galaxy Z Flip 6 when you trade in a Samsung phone and add a line or update to an eligible unlimited plan.
FAQ
How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cost?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,099.99 for the 256GB version, which is a full $100 more expensive than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. That's a lot of money to most folks, which is why the aforementioned preorder deals are so important.
When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 be released?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hit store shelves on July 24th alongside the Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Watch 7/Watch Ultra, and the highly-anticipated Galaxy Ring.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.