Major Galaxy Watch Ultra leak reveals just about all we need to know ahead of Unpacked

What you need to know

The latest Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra details have supposedly leaked, revealing the entire specifications sheet for both devices.

The Watch Ultra (47mm) is rumored to offer a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 590mAh battery and 32GB of storage for roughly $750.

The base Watch 7 remains similar to the Ultra but offers 40mm and 44mm variants with 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch displays for ~$342 to ~$428.

We're a little over a week from Samsung's summer Unpacked event, and the full specs sheet for its new watches has leaked.

The full spec sheet for the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 was detailed by Dealabs, alongside some potential colors. The larger Ultra model will seemingly debut with a 1.5-inch 480x480 resolution Super AMOLED display. Rumors state the device will arrive in one 47mm size option with 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 mm dimensions.

Internally, the sheet adds that the Ultra variant could feature the Exynos W1000 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Samsung's version of Wear OS, One UI Watch 6, is said to greet users out of the box.

A 590mAh battery with fast charging capabilities was highlighted, as well. Users might expect NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, and 5GHz connectivity options. For its sensors, the alleged spec sheet purports a GPS, light and geomagnetic sensors, gyroscope, barometer, BioActive, temperature, and heart rate sensors.

IP6X dust resistance rating and 10 ATM waterproofing round out the alleged specifications for the Watch Ultra.

The publication adds that the colors of the device (at least, in France) include Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Silver for its 47mm size. The device is also rumored to snag a €699 price tag in France, roughly $750. It's worth noting that pricing is always tricky, and Samsung will likely adjust it accordingly for each region.

(Image credit: SmartPrix/ OnLeaks)

The Galaxy Watch 7 is rumored to feature the same lineup of sensors as its Ultra sibling. However, the sheet states consumers might see two size variants: 40mm and 44mm. The former could see a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display while the latter could sport a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED like the larger model. The same Exynos SoC is supposedly featured in the watch, too.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Watch 7's RAM and storage options are the same, while differences arise for its battery. The smaller 40mm could see a 300mAh capacity, while the 44mm nets a 425mAh battery. These sizes are similar to last year's Watch 6 and 6 Classic.

The post adds that the Watch 7 could feature the same IP6X dust resistance, but its waterproofing is rated at 5 ATM.

The base model's 40mm variant with Bluetooth is said to offer green and cream options for €319 (~$342). Its 44mm option with green and silver colorways might land at €349 (~$374). The sheet suggests that its 40mm Bluetooth/4G version could snag a €369 (~$395) price tag, while its 44mm could be offered for €399 (~$428).

The Watch 7 popped up on Amazon's retail listing with a sneak peek at a few features. The BioActive sensor remains consistent between the two leaks, though the Amazon listing mentioned a "Daily AI Companion," which likely references Samsung's Galaxy AI. Alongside similar colors, the listing stated that consumers could expect their Watch 7 by July 16, only six days after Unpacked.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Watch Ultra recently appeared in some official-looking renders with the Buds 3 series. From the now-removed images, the Watch Ultra was seen with a rugged band, a squarish body, and a circular watch face with multiple physical buttons.

Samsung confirmed that its summer Unpacked event will take place on July 10 in Paris, France, and consumers can begin reserving their devices.