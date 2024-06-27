Galaxy Watch 7 and Buds 3 series leaked in official-looking renders

What you need to know

A batch of official-looking renders has seemingly spilled Samsung's design changes for its Galaxy Watch 7 and Buds 3 series.

The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra sports a rugged band, a squarish body, and a circular watch face with multiple physical buttons, while the base model mirrors the Watch 6.

The Buds 3 renderings double down on the stem stabilizer change; however, it seems the base model will be void of silicone ear tips.

Another batch of leaked imagery seems to have spilled four of Samsung's upcoming products and their notable differences.

The images posted on X by known tipster Evan Blass showcase the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3 series. Leading off the leak is likely the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra with a rugged orange band and an up-close shot of its face. The rendering follows a trend we've heard continuously that Samsung is opting for a squarish body with a circular watch face atop it.

In this orange hue, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra features orange accents around its dial and in the center of one of its two (pushable) physical buttons. The render highlights that third physical interactable, which appears to rotate. All in all, Samsung's new Watch design shifts it closer to Apple's behavior.

The leak includes a look at the base Galaxy Watch 7 with a design that looks similar to the Watch 6. The image shows off the device sporting a rugged band of its own in a forest green color.

Elsewhere, the new buds leak seems to be from the base and Pro models. If our speculation is correct, the base Buds 3 notably lacks the silicone tip to help sit comfortably inside an ear. Instead, users may have to settle with Samsung's new stem stabilizer to help keep the vanilla Buds from falling out.

The assumed Buds 3 Pro features a silicone tip for in-ear use and sports a silver (or gray) colorway. The leaked rendering shows the device inside a new case design with blue and orange lights, likely indicators of each bud's recharge progress.

Leaked renders of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra over the past few months have sung the same design-change tune. It's beginning to seem likely that this is the design Samsung intends to debut next month. Previous leaks suggest the device will contain a 1.5-inch display diameter, similar to the Watch 6 Classic, but with slightly bigger dimensions at 47 x 47.14 x 16.4mm.

Additionally, a pixelated look at some assumed Samsung promotional material spoiled the design of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. That rendering showed what we've continued to see, a gray-colored set of buds with a stem like Apple's AirPods. However, the alleged look at the base model is a sharp departure from old as consumers may experience a new design with no ear tips.

Regardless, Samsung announced that its Unpacked event will take place on July 10 in Paris, France, at 9 am EDT. Interested parties can reserve any of its new Galaxy products and receive $50 of in-store credit.