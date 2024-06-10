Galaxy Buds 3 Pro leak hints at a possible Apple-style redesign

What you need to know

An alleged promotional image of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro suggests Samsung will drop its rounded design in favor of a stem, like Apple's AirPods.

The stem could help with better call quality for users, while other rumors suggest the device will feature a larger battery.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro was rumored in February to be joined by a base version as both model numbers were spotted during a software development discovery.

The latest round of leaks involves Samsung's next-gen earbuds, which seem poised to take on a familiar design choice.

Known X tipster Evan Blass sent a new leaked product render to subscribers of the supposed Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (via 9to5Google). Through the mosaic filter, it seems like Samsung is moving toward an Apple Airpod-like redesign for the Buds 3 Pro. The bud features a long stem, which departs from the company's rounded design from previous generations, with a wing-tip for stabilization.

While Samsung appears to be sliding toward Apple's earbud design language, the publication notes that opting for a stem could help with call quality. Instead of positioning the microphone on the bud's body (if it were rounded), the company can pop it onto the stem that extends toward your mouth.

Elsewhere, the device has been rumored to feature a larger battery. The Buds 2 Pro features a 58mAh battery in each bud.

It's also likely that the Buds 3 Pro will continue to offer touch controls on its body, and hopefully, Samsung will make some improvements. One of the biggest issues we had with the 2022 series was that its touch gestures were a little frustrating to use accurately.

Nooooo!! Say it isn't soooo @evleaks, not the Galaxy Buds3 Pro looking like airpods 🤢 pic.twitter.com/f3KFSZdlfoJune 10, 2024

There hasn't been much to unravel surrounding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, aside from the existence of a base version. In February, the device reportedly appeared during the discovery of its software. The vanilla Buds 3 is rumored to feature model number SM-R530, while its Pro variant sees SM-R630. Samsung was also spotted sending in the series' charging case for certification on home soil.

Considering that latest rumored redesign for the Buds 3 Pro, it seems we're in line for a charging case change, too.

Moreover, considering Samsung's efforts to expand and evolve its Galaxy AI, it's very likely that the Galaxy Buds 3 series will offer some unique features.

In other news, a host of renders leaked last week, spilling Samsung's summer Unpacked lineup. The pixelated images highlighted the Flip 6, Fold 6, the Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Watch 7. These photos came days after Samsung leaked its official promotional images for its next wave of foldables on its Asia-based website.

We're not far now as Samsung is expected to debut a wide range of devices on July 10 in Paris, France.