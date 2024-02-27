Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is rumored to arrive 'later this year' with a base model sibling

What you need to know

The model numbers for Samsung's upcoming earbuds may have leaked, with the Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro bearing SM-R530 and SM-R630, respectively.

The leaks add that Samsung's intended charging case for the Buds 3 Pro has been sent to South Korea's agency for inspection.

The Galaxy Buds 3 series has been rumored to arrive "later this year" alongside the Flip 6 and Fold 6.

More information about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 series has surfaced.

The leaks from GalaxyClub (Dutch) continue to suggest Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro development but also bring a vanilla Buds 3 to the table (via SamMobile). It states the Buds 3 Pro was discovered to bear the model number SM-R630 while its base sibling features SM-R530.

The publication adds Samsung has supposedly "developed" the firmware for both of its upcoming wireless earbuds.

More information about the Buds 3 and 3 Pro is still unclear, however, the charging case for the latter has supposedly been spotted. It appears as though Samsung has submitted its charging case for the device to SafetyKorea (South Korea's inspection agency) for approval. Information in its database states the device contains a "battery" and that it is "rechargeable."

It's currently speculated that Samsung could release the Galaxy Buds 3 series later this year, potentially syncing up with the Flip 6 and Fold 6.

Information regarding the Buds 3 Pro has been scarce, with the latest rumors from January suggesting it's "on the way." What we're seeing now has doubled down on those previous rumors as information points us toward a launch with the next foldables.

A report in November 2023 suggested the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could feature smaller, iterative upgrades over the Buds 2 Pro. Samsung is expected to keep a premium quality tone throughout the development of the Buds 3 Pro. The Buds 2 Pro featured improved ambient audio controls, Auracast technology, and LE audio capabilities.

Moreover, with the latest debut of Galaxy AI with the Galaxy S24 series, it may not be outlandish to expect some unique features to be worked into the Buds 3 Pro.