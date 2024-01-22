Galaxy Buds 3 Pro rumored to be 'on the way' ahead of the next Galaxy Unpacked

What you need to know

A rumor suggests Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now in the works and are "on the way."

The device could arrive on the market later in 2024, perhaps during the launch of Samsung's foldables during its late summer Unpacked event.

The Buds 3 Pro are rumored to feature smaller upgrades over the Buds 2 Pro.

Rumors are starting to bubble up again regarding Samsung's next wireless earbuds launch.

According to WinFuture's Roland Quandt on X, Samsung has supposedly started working on the upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (via SamMobile). Aside from being "on the way," Quandt had nothing more to add in terms of specifications or any supposed features.

Current speculation suggests Samsung could look to launch its next earbuds during its next reveal of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6. If true, it wouldn't be surprising as the Korean OEM did so last year as it debuted the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro during Unpacked in August 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro incoming.That's it. That's the tweet.January 22, 2024 See more

This isn't the first time we've heard whispers about the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro as, in November, a rumor purported the device would arrive in 2024. The rumor doubled down on where speculation is currently that the Buds 3 Pro could arrive alongside the next wave of Samsung foldables. Additionally, the report teased that the next Buds could feature smaller, iterative upgrades over the Buds 2 Pro, though in what way is unknown.

The Buds were hinted at launching as "high-end earbuds," similar to its predecessor, and "huge upgrades" are allegedly out of the question. We're still early days and things can always change from now until Samsung's summer Unpacked and beyond.

For context, the Buds 2 Pro launched in 2022 with some pretty worthwhile upgrades like Samsung's "intelligent audio technology" and ANC (active noise cancellation). The Buds also offered 24-bit Hi-Fi audio with its 500mAh battery, delivering eight hours of battery life if ANC was disabled. More importantly, Samsung didn't forget about the Buds 2 Pro as it continued to provide updates for it, such as its new ambient audio controls.

Elsewhere, it'll be interesting to see how (or if) Samsung looks to work AI into its next earbuds. The company has been no stranger to the software since launching its Galaxy S24 series with "Galaxy AI," and it would make sense if such integrations were put forth into its next Buds 3 Pro — but we'll have to wait and see.