Galaxy Buds 2 Pro update brings better ambient audio controls

What you need to know

Samsung announces a new Ambient Sound feature update for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

The update includes two additional levels of sound amplification so users can fine-tune the loudness or quietness of sounds for each ear.

The tone slider lets users customize how soft or clear audio is through their buds.

The update is set to roll out in the coming weeks.

Global Accessibility Awareness Day is on May 18 this year and Samsung is preparing an update to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in light of being more inclusive to those with hearing disabilities.

In a press release, Samsung announced the arrival of the new, enhanced Ambient Sound feature for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The Korean OEM says it's interested in creating an environment where those who benefit from amplifying sounds can enjoy hearing the world around them in a way that works for their ears. This all begins by bringing more inclusivity to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro through a few new implementations.

Clearer hearing arrives with the Ambient Sound feature as the Buds 2 Pro gains two additional levels of amplification to customize. The added levels let users get a little more personal with how loud or how quiet they'd like sounds to be.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Ambient Sound settings of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been improved with its new update overall, as well. Using the Galaxy wearable app, users can fine-tune their left and right earbuds separately depending on the level of sound amplification needed. Additionally, there is an "Adapt ambient sound" option users can turn on or off. This feature understands your hearing with the earbuds in and tries to add some more clarity so you can hear the world around you better and with higher fidelity.

Lastly, the Ambient sound tone slider option lets users customize how soft or how clear audio is through their buds.

Samsung states the updates to the Ambient sound feature of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will begin rolling out as a software update in the weeks ahead. While the buds aren't exactly a medical device, the inbound tools may prove useful. Once the update rolls in, users can head to the Galaxy wearable app > Earbud settings > Laboratory menu to find the new settings.

