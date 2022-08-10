The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro arrive with refined sound to make you feel every note

What you need to know

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been launched with a familiar but new design.

The Buds 2 Pro come with improved active noise cancellation, 360-degree audio, and 24-bit Hi-Fi audio for more defined sound quality.

The new earbuds come in Bora Purple, White, and Graphite colorways and are priced at $229.99.

With the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event now underway, we finally have an official look at the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung's latest earbuds sound like a refined successor to the previous Galaxy Buds Pro. Samsung says the Buds Pro 2 "pack a studio-worthy listening experience into our most comfortable design yet." The South Korean company has also brought in new "intelligent audio technology," and at the forefront of this is the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's active noise cancellation (ANC). While the previous iteration also had this to some degree, Samsung is hoping to take it a step further with its new release.

According to Samsung, the new ANC "quiets even the loudest outside sounds." It's pairing this new ability with the Buds 2 Pro's 360-degree audio that should provide a surround sound experience in your ears packed within the tiny package. Samsung is building upon that audio experience even more by including 24-bit Hi-Fi sound quality with the new earbuds.

(Image credit: Samsung)

As far as the design and battery life, the company is looking to bring comfort and longevity to the new wearables. The buds themselves come with a 61mAh battery, while the case contains a 500mAh battery. With ANC on, the buds will have five hours of playtime, for a total of 20 hours with the case. If you think you can live without ANC, the buds see a burst of life with them, holding up to eight hours of playtime and 30 hours with the case, putting these on par with some of the best wireless earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also feature audio switching, allowing users to connect to Galaxy devices seamlessly no matter where their buds are paired. This does apply to receiving a call on your phone and being able to switch your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from, say, your tablet to your phone with ease. And while on a call, these wireless earbuds include a total of three microphones to pick up your voice with crystal-clear HD voice technology.

On the note of hands-free, the new Buds 2 Pro does come with Bixby availability as its onboard AI companion. There's also IPX7 for water and sweat resistance and Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio support.

The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available in Bora Purple, White, and Graphite. The new earbuds have a retail price of $229.99 and will go on sale on August 26.