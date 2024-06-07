More Samsung Unpacked promo imagery leaks, spills Watch and Ring

What you need to know

Another round of leaks involving Samsung's summer Unpacked highlights the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Ring.

Through the mosaic-filtered images, the Watch 7 may offer an orange and black or gray colorway.

The Galaxy Ring's images show it featured in a silver, black, and gold finish, which we've seen previously.

Samsung is rumored to host its summer Unpacked on July 10 in Paris, France.

Another alleged batch of Samsung Unpacked promotional renderings has leaked, further cementing what's already expected.

Evan Blass posted the latest round of renders, which have been given the mosaic treatment to avoid Samsung's stern gaze (via 9to5Google). The first set of images seems to tease the upcoming Galaxy Ring in silver, black, and gold finishes. Next, there's an image of the Galaxy Watch 7 with an orange color scheme across its band and second hand.

The image seems to show the Watch 7 splashed in water, and as the publication notes, Samsung could look to promote its water resistance capabilities.

There's another image, a top-down view, that seemingly shows off every device ranging from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to the Fold 6 and the Watch 7. That photo is a little harder to unpack (no pun intended) regarding the wearables.

However, it looks like the Galaxy Watch 7 will pick up a gray or maybe black color option for consumers.

Blass also shared a much closer but pixelated look at the Flip 6 and Fold 6. We won't have to squint our eyes at this one, considering Samsung leaked those images a few days ago. The company's Asian-based website accidentally posted promotional imagery for the upcoming foldables early.

It seems confirmed that the Fold 6 is in line for a slight redesign as it boasts sharp edges and flat sides. Its cameras will also be stacked vertically in a single camera visor. Compared to the Flip 5, the new Flip 6 seems to feature the same design theme, which isn't too surprising.

While it's hard to tell which Galaxy Watch 7 we're looking at in those leaked materials, there have been rumors about a Watch 7 Ultra. Speculation states Samsung could throw out an all-new design for the device, providing it with a squarish body beneath the classic circular watch face.

With these leaks continuing, it's worth remembering that Samsung is rumored to host its summer Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris, France.