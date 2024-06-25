Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 lands on Amazon ahead of launch

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm smartwatch comes in cream and was spotted in an Amazon listing.

Alongside the price and availability, the listing also confirms a 128GB storage option.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 will use a 3nm chip and sports a host of AI features, per the listing.

The Galaxy Watch 7 series will likely be released at next month's Unpacked event launch, which will likely happen on July 10, although Samsung needs to confirm it officially. Meanwhile, a Canadian Amazon listing has already revealed the Galaxy Watch 7's pricing.

Spotted by PassionateGeekz, the said Amazon listing showcases the regular Galaxy Watch 7 Bluetooth variant featuring 40mm size and a price tag of CAD 358 (~$268). It further confirms that the smartwatch will feature a round-shaped display and sport at least 128GB of storage. It will be powered by a 3nm SoC that promises to boost power efficiency and carry out smoother all-round operations.

(Image credit: PassionateGeekz)

There is BioActiveSensor that carries out users' health tracking features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels — during workouts, sleep with sleep quality analysis, and more. The Galaxy Watch 7 will also have the goodness of AI, and as the description points out, "Personalized Daily AI Companion for AI-Powered Sleep, Exercises, and communication."

Additionally, users also get to use the Galaxy AI smart reply, which can give reply suggestions when texting from the smartwatch. It also includes an AI-based tone suggestion for replies that lets users know how they sound while having a conversation.

Another crucial detail of the aforementioned Amazon listing is the availability of the Galaxy Watch 7 in Cream (probably one of the multiple color options). The smartwatch will be delivered as early as July 16, corroborating the earlier leak and reaffirming that the launch happened earlier than the predecessor Galaxy Watch 6 series.

The latest appearance follows the previous FCC listings of the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the supposed Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra FCC spotting, which is all set to take on Apple Watch Ultra models. The Ultra was also seen in the latest renders, which reveal the full premium smartwatch.

(Image credit: SmartPrix/ OnLeaks)