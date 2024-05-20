FCC listings foreshadow Galaxy Watch 7 series and budget Galaxy Watch FE

What you need to know

Samsung is only months away from launching new smartwatches, and they’ve appeared in new FCC listings.

The model numbers appear to match the standard Galaxy Watch 7, but not the rumored Galaxy Watch 7 Pro variant.

Instead, the FCC listings could indicate the long-speculated Galaxy Watch FE is nearing a launch.

Leaks and rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series are heating up, but we just got official confirmation that new smartwatches are coming in the way of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listings. Every new product that comes out with wireless connectivity, like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or cellular, must be registered and approved by the FCC. There were new listings tied to Samsung for a “smart wearable” device, and there is a strong likelihood that these are upcoming Galaxy Watches.

The listings, first spotted by Droid Life, cover the following model numbers: SM-L300, SM-L305, SM-L310, SM-L315, and SM-R861. This aligns with prior leaks and what we’ve seen in previous filings. Last month, Samsung had to file paperwork with the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, since the Galaxy Watch 7 will use the Bluetooth 5.3 spec. The first four model numbers filed with the FCC match the ones that appeared in the Bluetooth SIG filings earlier.

Though the FCC filings only officially list these devices as ”smart wearables” from Samsung, that isn’t surprising. Companies try to keep the exact device they’re listing under wraps, but a specific FCC requirement usually reveals more about these devices. When registering a device, companies need to explain how users can find the regulatory information on that device. In this case, Samsung says that regulatory info is found on the About Watch page, confirming that these models are indeed Galaxy Watches.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We’ve already seen the model numbers for the Galaxy Watch 7 before, which represent the first four model numbers in the above list. These account for both watch sizes (40mm or 44mm) and both connectivity options (Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE). As such, there doesn’t appear to be any confirmation of the rumored Galaxy Watch 7 Pro or even something like a Galaxy Watch 7 Classic based on these listings.

The last model number, SM-R861, is perhaps the most interesting. It doesn’t align with Samsung‘s typical model numbering scheme for flagship Galaxy Watch devices. This is likely the Galaxy Watch FE, or whatever Samsung plans to call its budget Galaxy Watch wearable. It could be called the Galaxy Watch FE or the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024), according to leaks. The latter option may be correct, as the Galaxy Watch 4 model numbering starts with SM-R860, just like the unnamed wearable that appeared in FCC listings.

We’re going to find out more about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 lineup, and perhaps a budget Galaxy Watch model, at Samsung Unpacked this summer. We’ll also probably hear about Wear OS 5, which was previewed at Google I/O 2024.