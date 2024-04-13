Key Galaxy Watch 7 spec emerges ahead of launch

What you need to know

Samsung declared a new "Samsung Smart Wearable" in the Bluetooth SIG database on Friday, April 12.

The model number, SM-L305U, matches the leaked model number of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7.

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 will feature Bluetooth 5.3 support, just like the current Galaxy Watch 6.

We're likely only a few months away from Samsung debuting the Galaxy Watch 7 series, which may coincide with a new Wear OS upgrade. Leaks are starting to intensify ahead of that impending launch, but a new listing in the Bluetooth SIG database looks to be a rare confirmation of the Galaxy Watch 7's model number and specs.

The official declaration matches the model number reported in prior Galaxy Watch 7 leaks, providing more evidence that listing is indeed referring to the upcoming smartwatch.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certifies products that are licensed to use the Bluetooth specification, and devices that complete the Bluetooth Qualification Process appear in the Bluetooth SIG's database. This occasionally gives us a look at products before they are released, like Walmart's upcoming Google TV device from a few days prior. A listing in the Bluetooth SIG database dated Friday, April 12, concerns a "Samsung Smart Wearable (Smart Watch)," but doesn't clarify further (via SamMobile).

However, the listing does state that the model number for this smartwatch is SM-L305U, and that is familiar. Late last month, a prior Galaxy Watch 7 leak revealed the suspected model numbers for up to three potential smartwatches in the upcoming lineup. SM-L300 and SM-L305 were tied to one model, SM-L310 and SM-L315 represented another, and the premium model uses SM-L700 and SM-L705. The new entry in the Bluetooth SIG database confirms this report to be accurate.

(Image credit: Bluetooth SIG)

Aside from the model number, all the Bluetooth SIG listing tells us is that the Galaxy Watch 7 will feature Bluetooth 5.3 support. This was also the case for last year's lineup, so there is no change in terms of Bluetooth connectivity coming this year.

Still, there are a lot of rumored features related to the Galaxy Watch 7 series that are still up in the air. There will reportedly be three models this year instead of two, and rumors suggest Samsung is exploring a rectangular design. It's unclear whether a fresh design might make its way to the Galaxy Watch 7, though. What's more likely is that the new lineup will feature increased on-device storage space, getting a boost to 32GB.

Samsung usually holds a Galaxy Unpacked event in the summer of each year, so that's when we expect to see the Galaxy Watch 7 officially revealed.