Galaxy Ring rumored to arrive this summer with enough units to meet demand

What you need to know

A report states Samsung is preparing to produce around 400,000 Galaxy Ring units with enough spare parts to meet demands.

The Galaxy Ring will reportedly feature "eight to nine" size variations but will arrive without its medical certification.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to be revealed during Samsung's July Unpacked event, which would lead to an August market debut.

Samsung aims to launch its Galaxy Ring by July, and a new report expands on the planned number of units in preparation.

According to The Elec (Korean), Samsung is reportedly prepared to produce 400,000 Galaxy Ring units as it prepares for its launch (via TechRadar). Additionally, the device's small form factor was said to enable Samsung to have "no shortage" of parts, meaning the company is expected to respond swiftly if market demand requires.

Production of Samsung's intended number count is slated to begin in May as it aims for "major markets." However, the report adds that the company "needs more time" before it can label the Galaxy Ring as a "medical" device. Samsung is still going through the required certification loops, so the Galaxy Ring will launch as a wellness wearable.

It's currently speculated that the Galaxy Ring's medical certification could take 10 to 12 months before approval is given in South Korea and the U.S.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Ring is reportedly arriving with "eight to nine" size variants for consumers. What those inner diameter sizes could look like is still unknown.

Consumers can likely expect Samsung to reveal the Galaxy Ring in July during its Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6. Rumors add the ring will then hit the market in August.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The latest report has doubled down on a recent discovery from Samsung Electronics about the Galaxy Ring's launch. A deleted LinkedIn post by a Samsung executive spilled the company's plans to launch the wellness device during the second half of 2024. In early March, a rumor was held that the Galaxy Ring would arrive with a nearly 10-day battery life. The device is said to contain a 14.5mAh battery at its smallest size and a 21.5mAh battery at its largest.

The Galaxy Ring was also at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, where we got a good look at its styles and finishes. The device will arrive on the market in platinum silver, gold, and ceramic black.

More importantly, a rumor at the end of February suggested Samsung's summer Unpacked event could take place on July 10. This would see the event bumped up yet again, but it could have something to do with the Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Speaking of Paris, Samsung was rumored to be hosting its Unpacked event in the French capital, as well.