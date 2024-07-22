Looks like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 may side with MediaTek this year

What you need to know

It seems that Samsung's global Galaxy Tab S10 Plus variant has appeared on Geekbench with important specification details.

The listing suggests the company will plug MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC into its next tablet generation instead of Qualcomm.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is rumored to arrive "later this year," potentially in October.

With so much anticipation for Samsung's next tablet series, a recent discovery sheds light on a crucial internal specification.

Tech devices usually undergo a performance test, and SamMobile recently noticed the global version of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus doing just that. What stands out in its results is the motherboard, which features the codename "GTS10U." It seems likely that this is MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset, which launched in May.

Last year, Samsung featured Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy in the Tab S9 series. Additionally, it's worth reiterating that the publication also spotted the U.S. variant of the Tab S10 Plus, also with the Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC.

Other details in the test results state the device will feature just over 10GB of RAM (likely to be interpreted as 12GB) and Android 14. For its ARM v8 CPU, the listing states the Tab S10 Plus will benefit from four cores at 2GHz, three cores at 2.8GHz, and one core at 3.4GHz. Samsung's next-gen Plus tablet achieved a score of 2,141 in its single-core test and a 5,533 multi-core test score.

It's speculated that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will follow its Plus sibling in using MediaTek's chip instead of Qualcomm globally.

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks)

MediaTek launched the Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC in May, which is a more powerful successor to the base version from 2023. The company touted the chip's swifter speed and improved AI processing as its high points. With an upgraded APU, the 9300 Plus is said to handle AI-based tasks, like LLMs from Meta or Google's Gemini, much easier. The chip features the same All Big-Core design as the base 9300.

This includes an Arm Cortex-X4 core at 3.4GHz and three non-prime Cortex-X4 cores at 2.85GHz. Moreover, the Arm Immortalis-G720 will help devices with ray-tracing capabilities when gaming.

The Tab S10 Plus appearing on Geekbench with its global variant seems to put to rest the previous speculation of a dual-chip method from Samsung. Rumors claimed that Samsung was interested in plugging Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 into the Tab S10 in one set of regions and leaving MediaTek to handle the rest.

That same report also claims that the Korean OEM is dropping the base Tab S10 model so it can "focus" on the larger displays provided by the Plus and Ultra variants.

New rumors state Samsung could roll out its Galaxy Tab S10 series duo in October. The company might pair its tablet launch with the release of the Galaxy S24 FE.