Samsung's One UI update rolls onto TVs far quicker than imagined

Samsung is reportedly rolling out its major One UI update for smart TVs after its recent SDC 2024 announcement.

The update brings Tizen OS 8.0, a revamped settings overlay, and a new "Samsung Daily Plus" hub feature.

Samsung stated during SDC 2024 that it wants to move into a unified One UI experience across phones, TVs, and appliances by 2025.

One UI 7 is expected to drop early in 2025 with the Galaxy S25 series, but a beta should begin "by the end of the year."

As One UI starts appearing, Samsung will give its TV owners a much quicker update than initially anticipated.

Today (Oct 14), SamMobile states the One UI update Samsung detailed during SDC 2024 is rolling out. The publication spotted the patch on the company's 2023 OLED TV (the S90C), which has more similarities with its Galaxy phones than originally stated. During the event, Samsung said it wanted to "integrate the software experiences" of its devices. This concerns its smartphones, TVs, and home appliances.

However, the update reportedly shows a UI on smart TVs that mirrors what users can find on a Galaxy phone. Animations are stated to be similar to new icon designs for the Gallery, Samsung Internet, Bixby, and more like Galaxy's One UI.

The settings menu, accessible via the icon on your remote, has picked up changes. The One UI update adds an overlay that displays your most used (or most likely) options at the top of selected categories. When opened, the overlay is said to display the following three static options: settings, SmartThings, and the number pad.

Changelog-wise, Samsung states TVs picking up this One UI update will see the OS bumped up to Tizen 8.0. The home screen now offers a "For You" page with "personalized recommendations," a Live Tab, and an Apps tab. A "Watch Later" button enters, so users can quickly save interesting content.

Another new feature is "Samsung Daily Plus." According to the company, this is a "lifestyle service hub" for the home screen. An integrated workout tracker for a user's connected Galaxy Watch joins this hub. Samsung says users can view "calories consumed" and their heart rate.

The remainder of the changelog is as follows:

Recently searched content and related content have been implemented as recommendations.

You can control multiple Samsung devices signed in with the same Samsung account using the same keyboard and mouse.

Based on usage history and present circumstances, tailored channel and setting recommendations can be provided

loT cameras can be used through the Smart Things app on mobile devices

The Accessibility Shortcut can rearrange its options according to usage frequency.

Zoom in screens on request. When mirroring a mobile device, you can use keyboard and mouse controls.

With Daily Board, you can decorate the screen with beautiful wallpapers and useful widgets – even when the screen is off.

Enhanced data protection measures have been implemented (Samsung account sign-in required.

Wi-Fi Speaker Surround Setup has been upgraded to Q-Symphony, enabling connection to the Music Frame.

(Image credit: Source: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

SDC 2024 opened our eyes and confirmed a few things, like Samsung's newfound interest in a unified One UI. The company mentioned Tizen OS — the software that powers its TVs — in today's update and during the event's announcements. However, Samsung says it wants to move into fully renaming the experience "One UI" by 2025, so this may be the last we hear of Tizen.

While the Korean OEM was busy toiling away at its smart TV patch, its Galaxy phones, tablets, and foldables are still waiting on One UI 7. The good thing (kind of) is that the company confirmed One UI 7 will roll out alongside the Galaxy S25 next year. Samsung also highlighted a beta period for developers and regular users.

A community moderator confirmed that Samsung is still planning on hosting a Public Beta program for One UI 7 "by the end of the year." We're seemingly waiting on the company to "confirm a schedule" before we can get it. To satiate your curiosity, a Galaxy S24 Ultra was running One UI 7 during SDC 2024, showcasing a major change like the separation of the notification and Quick Settings panels.