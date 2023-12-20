Samsung Health update helps you keep track of your medications

What you need to know

Samsung announced a new medication-tracking feature coming to Samsung Health.

Dubbed Medications, the capability lets you manage prescription and over-the-counter medications, customize alerts based on importance, and receive detailed information on medications.

The feature will be rolling out to devices in the U.S. later this week via version 6.26 of the app.

Galaxy smartphone and smartwatch users can now better manage their medications from their devices, thanks to a new feature that is being added to Samsung Health.

The tech giant announced via a press release the launch of a new medication-tracking feature suitably called Medications, which will be coming to its health app in the coming days. The feature provides a comprehensive tool that lets you manage prescription and over-the-counter medications through Samsung’s in-house health app.

This means that users will be able to get detailed information on their medications through the app, including descriptions, side effects, and potential drug interactions. You can also set reminders for medication intake and refilling prescriptions, as well as customize priority alerts based on medication importance.

For instance, Samsung notes that you can set up a “strong” reminder for crucial medications, which would trigger a full-screen alert accompanied by a loud chime. You also have the option of choosing less intrusive pop-up reminders if you take supplements for general well-being.

(Image credit: Samsung)

“With the addition of the new Medications tracking feature, we believe users will be able to more conveniently manage their medications, improve adherence and ultimately maintain better health overall,” Hon Pak, Samsung’s head of digital health, said in the press release.

The app can also warn users of potentially adverse reactions from interactions with certain foods or substances, such as grapefruits or alcohol.

The new medication-tracking capability — which complements Samsung Health’s existing features, including sleep management, mindfulness programs and irregular heart detection — aligns with the company’s goal of delivering an all-encompassing wellness experience for users, with Pak noting that the app “aims to help people better understand and manage their health through a holistic platform by connecting devices, services and people,”

The feature will be rolling out to devices in the U.S. later this week via Samsung Health’s upcoming app update (version 6.26).