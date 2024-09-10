With the Pixel Stand 2 no longer available from the Google Store, is it time for a redesigned Pixel Stand 3?

What you need to know

The Google Pixel Stand 2 was introduced alongside the Pixel 6 series and offered a streamlined charging experience and great software features for $79.

The charger wasn’t compatible with the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold due to the placement of its charging coils.

Now, it appears the Pixel Stand 2 is officially discontinued as it’s no longer available for purchase on the Google Store.

The charging speeds and compatibility offered by the new Google Pixel 9 series was a hot topic when the four phones were launched, and there’s a new development in the saga. After the Pixel Stand 2 was marketed as delivering the fastest wireless charging speeds for the Pixel 9 lineup, it is now “no longer available” from the Google Store. The apparent discontinuation comes after the Pixel Stand 2 was found to be incompatible with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold due to the placement of its charging coils.

As of Thursday, Sept. 5, people who tried to purchase a second-generation Pixel Stand from the Google Store found that the “add to cart” button was greyed out (via 9to5Google). Other parts of the Google Store show that the product is “no longer available” or redirects to the store’s homepage. The Pixel Stand 2 is still available at third-party retailers, like Best Buy, as of Sept. 8. However, it’s unclear how long retail stock will last or whether new stock will become available when existing inventory runs out.

The Pixel Stand 2 has been available for purchase since 2021, but things have gotten complicated as the Google Pixel lineup continued to expand. It’ll work with most Pixel phones, as well as select compatible models of Google Pixel Buds. However, the entire situation became finicky with the release of the original Pixel Fold last year. It only supported 7.5W of wireless charging, even when paired with the Pixel Stand 2.

Things somehow got worse with the release of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It’s better than the original Pixel Fold in just about every way — I’ve been using them side-by-side for about a week and can’t believe this is a generational jump. However, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is incompatible with the Pixel Stand 2 outright. Whereas most Pixel devices have centered wireless charging coils, the coils on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are placed lower. This means that, without coming up with a janky solution, the $1,800 Pixel 9 Pro Fold won’t work with the $80 Pixel Stand 2.

This development is disappointing as Google continues marching toward a complete ecosystem that can rival the likes of Apple and Samsung. However, people still use the Pixel Stand 2 for many reasons, including reliability and fast-charging support for most Pixel phones. However, the lack of support for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Watches has left some prospective buyers and current Pixel Stand 2 owners disappointed.

That leads us to the present. While the Pixel Stand 2 was available for purchase alongside the release of the entire Pixel 9 series, it’s now “no longer available.” The timing is strange, to say the least. It’s possible that Google saw the mixed response to the aging Pixel Stand 2’s compatibility concerns and decided to pull it altogether. If there was a Pixel Stand 3 ready and waiting, you’d think we would’ve seen it at August’s launch event. After all, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 were showcased there and won’t be available until Sept. 26.

Android Central reached out to Google about the Pixel Stand 2’s availability and the potential for a successor, but did not hear back in time for publication. We will update this article with more information if we receive a response.

Why I’m skeptical we’ll see another Pixel Stand

Due to the incompatibility of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with the Pixel Stand 2, I’ll admit that I’m surprised we didn’t see a redesigned Pixel Stand 3 arrive at last month’s Made by Google event. The fact that a successor didn’t arrive alongside the Pixel 9 series and how the Pixel Stand 2 was seemingly discontinued quietly doesn’t give me much hope that we’ll see another Pixel Stand. I hope to be wrong because the Pixel Stand 2 was one of the better first-party chargers out there, thanks to its elegant look and unique software features.

The other reason why I’m doubtful we’ll get a Pixel Stand 3 is due to how large the Pixel lineup has become. When the second-generation Pixel Stand first debuted, Google only sold a few very similar phone models each year. Now, the Pixel lineup is massive. Google introduced four phones last month alone, and the Google Pixel 9a is presumably still on the way. Five phones per year, multiple pairs of earbuds, a tablet, and two smartwatches make the Pixel lineup tough to cover with a single charging accessory.

The varying sizes and form factors in the Pixel family today make it hard for a single charging stand to fit them all. Rather than offering a charging stand, I wonder if a charging pad could be in the works. Samsung does that with some of its wireless chargers, and it means that a variety of phones, earbuds, and other products can charge comfortably—regardless of the exact placement of their charging coils.

Still, I know there are a lot of people who love the Pixel Stand, so there’s certainly a market for the Pixel Stand 3 if Google can work out some of the kinks.