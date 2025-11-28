KraftGeek's magnetic JustTap tripod is the most convenient Qi2-compatible tripod I have ever used and it's 15% off right now

Hand on my heart, the KraftGeek JustTap Magnetic Phone Tripod is honestly the best phone tripod I have ever used. It was already so cheap, but this Black Friday offer takes another 15% off the tripod, bringing it down to just $35.22 at Amazon.

Just like the name suggests, the KraftGeek JustTap Magnetic Phone Tripod flies open once you tap it on the ground. You can have it set up in the blink of an eye thanks to this clever mechanism. The legs click back into place once you're done.

Despite being 66 inches tall at its maximum stretched length, the KraftGeek JustTap Magnetic Phone Tripod weighs only 420g. Apart from that, it's also unbelievably compact, has a super sturdy base, comes with a Bluetooth remote, and has a strong magnetic mount that tilts.

Save 15% KraftGeek JustTap Magnetic Phone Tripod: was $41.44 now $35.22 at Amazon The JustTap Tripod is an ingenious way to make the most of your Qi2 or MagSafe phone's magnetic prowess. It gets as small as 13 inches and as tall as 66 inches. The tapping mechanism and the magnetic mount are two incredibly convenient features. The tripod is 15% off this Black Friday, sweetening a deal that was already pretty neat.

✅Recommended if: You want a lightweight, compact, and magnetic tripod that's perfect for travel.

❌Skip this deal if: You need something more heavy-duty and sturdier that can rotate a full 360 degrees.

KraftGeek makes a wide range of excellent (and affordable) MagSafe accessories that work superbly well with Qi2 devices like the Pixel 10, but the JustTap tripod is the one that's worth your attention the most.

I'm not the only one who is a huge fan of the KraftGeek JustTap. My colleague and Senior Content Producer at Android Central, Nicholas Sutrich, agrees wholeheartedly with me. Both Sutrich and I agree that it gets impressively small, shrinking down to 13 inches, and doesn't weigh much. Thus, it is perfect for travel as it fits in a backpack easily, too.

While the magnetic mount does swivel up to 180 degrees, it would have been nice if it could rotate a full 360 degrees. And while the base isn't as sturdy as some of the more expensive and bulkier tripods out there, that is to be expected with something this compact and lightweight.

You can use the built-in Bluetooth remote to capture photos and videos remotely. The little remote is usually docked into the tripod's body magnetically. It charges via USB-C, which is another upside of the KraftGeek JustTap Magnetic Phone Tripod.