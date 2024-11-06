The Galaxy Ring 2 might not wait as long to reveal these rumored enhancements

What you need to know

A rumor claims Samsung is preparing to implement a series of additional changes to the Galaxy Ring 2.

Supposedly, the device could grab an increased battery life, a thinner profile, and "more."

A recent report highlighted a re-published Samsung Galaxy Ring patent for a "resizing structure" design that could debut for the second model.

Additional rumors surfaced regarding Samsung's next smart ring, which suggests the OEM wants to implement more changes.

A tipster posted some rumors about the Galaxy Ring 2 on Naver (Korean) claiming the next small wearable will receive several more improvements (via 9to5Google). According to tipster Lanzuk, the next-gen Ring may grab a "longer battery life" than its predecessor.

The rumors add that Samsung's next model could arrive with an even thinner profile, too. The tipster doesn't purport how thin the Galaxy Ring 2 could be. It's worth reiterating that the original model is 7.0mm wide and 2.6mm deep. Samsung's smart ring was the "thinnest on the market" for a time, but the RingConn Gen 2 arrived shortly after to take that crown at 2mm in depth.

The tipster then alludes to "more features" as part of Samsung's supposed overhaul/rework of the Galaxy Ring 2.

What's more, Lanzuk states that Samsung could debut its Galaxy Ring 2 "a bit earlier than originally scheduled." It's uncertain what timeline the company originally had in mind; however, the O.G. device debuted during Unpacked in July.

Seeing more battery life on the next Ring would likely aid Samsung's competitive spirit. The original model delivers an 18mAh battery that lasts roughly a week on a full charge. That timeframe is a few days shy of the RingConn Gen 2, which can push 1o to 12 days on a full charge (outshining Oura, too).

In other news, these (rumored) changes to the Galaxy Ring 2 are interesting, especially after Samsung re-published a patent. In late October, the Korean OEM was spotted resurfacing a patent for a "resizing structure" design for the Galaxy Ring. This design was originally published in December 2023, which would've fit well for the O.G. launch, but we didn't get that.

The design showed a Galaxy Ring with a stretchy, "elastic" and "transformable" inner band that would reshape itself to fit the user's finger. In short, it's a design that would help create a more comfortable Galaxy Ring without Samsung needing to make so many sizes. Instead, Samsung reportedly filed the patent with varying internal structure segment sizes — but the outer shell remained the same.

There's more that we would hope a "Galaxy Ring 2" could offer; however, one aspect that would be nice to see improved is its durability. The device's finish was fragile as it would chip and peel easily with slight bumps.

It's anyone's guess when Samsung could debut this next model. The company debuted the original iteration during its summer Unpacked event in July. The thought of an "earlier" launch could put us in the spring or perhaps sometime in June. As always, we'll have to wait for the official word.