If you're looking at smart home lights, your search should start and end with Govee. I used Hue, Xiaomi, Yeelight, Nanoleaf, and just about every other smart lighting brand (most of which you've never heard of) in the last decade, and when Govee came along, it was a revelation.

I have over 30 Govee products in the house, and they're all terrific. To say that I like the brand's products would be an understatement, and in over three years of use, I haven't had any issues with the brand, which is something I can't say for any other smart home brand.

To get to the point, Govee excels at outdoor lights, and the Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 are among its best. The 100-feet model is now down to $199, down from its usual retail price of $329, making it a standout deal if you're looking to set up holiday lights.

Save 39% Was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon There's no doubt that Govee does the best outdoor lights, to the point where other brands (hello, Hue) are now emulating what it's doing just to get in on the action. Govee's outdoor lights are easy to install, have excellent lighting effects, and have a high luminance.

✅Recommended if: You need outdoor lights to dazzle your neighbors. Honestly, Govee is the best at this, and its outdoor lights have a level of customization that you just don't get with any other brand.

❌Skip this deal if: You want even more LEDs (I don't blame you). If that's the case, you should consider the brand-new Prism Outdoor Lights, which are also discounted heavily right now.

I used the Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 when they launched, and they're terrific to use. They don't take much effort to install, and you get high-quality LEDs with good brightness and color vibrancy, and the Govee mobile app is a slam dunk — it just has so much customization that you won't end up using all the features.

There isn't much else to talk about. The lights are housed in an IP67 water-resistant shell, and they held up without any issues in India's monsoon, so you should have no problems whatsoever in this area. Also, it's evident that these lights are a big hit; Govee sells a metric ton of these, and while the brand wouldn't give me sales numbers, it indicated that it created a new division solely focused on outdoor lights, so it's clearly dominating in this category.

I'll admit that the latest Prism Outdoor Lights are even better as they have a trio of LEDs within each light, but they're costly — even with the discount, they're at $399, or double the price of the Outdoor Light 2. If you don't need the absolute latest, the Outdoor Lights 2 will serve you very well, and at $199, there really is no reason not to buy these lights ahead of the holidays.