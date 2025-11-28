Get your house Christmas-ready with these amazing smart lights from SwitchBot with up to 50% off this Black Friday

SwitchBot might be relatively new to the smart light game, but its products are just as good as competing brands like Govee, Nanoleaf, Yeelight, and Philips. You don't even need a specific hub to get them working, since these are Matter-enabled. And with this Black Friday bundle deal, you can save $50 and still get both the SwitchBot Smart RGBICWW Floor Lamp as well as the SwitchBot LED Strip Light 5M, all for under $100!

With support for 16 million colors, the depth of colors and brightness levels is just lovely on these smart lights. The RGBICWW Smart Floor Lamp allows granular control over the light's segments. It also has several ambient and static presets, as well as full customizability to create your own preset. You can use the physical remote or the SwitchBot app to control the lamp, or set it up with Alexa or any smart assistant for hands-free controls. If you just want the lamp on it's own, it costs $59.99 at Amazon during Black Friday.

Meanwhile, the 5-meter-long RGBICWW LED Strip Light also has the same functionality, with segmented controls, presets and customizability within the app, and Matter support, so you can connect it to any smart assistant or multiple depending on what you like to use at home. There are 72 LEDs in the strip, and you can cut it if you want. The strip light is incredibly cheap on its own, going for a mere $29.99 at Amazon.

Save $49.99 SwitchBot Smart RGBICWW App-Controlled Floor Lamp and LED Strip Light 5m: was $139.98 now $89.99 at Amazon Change the look of your living room with this fantastic duo of smart lights from SwitchBot. It's time to spread the holiday cheer and light up your home with that cheery, bright, and lively spirit! These smart lights are perfect because they have segmented customizability, Matter-support for every smart assistant imaginable, and 16 million colors. At just $89.99 for the set, you don't need anything more to brighten up your living room.

✅Recommended if: Your living room space needs brightening up and you want a diverse set of smart lights to decorate it; you want to be able to use any smart assistant with your smart lights; and you want segmented control over your smart RGBICWW lights.

❌Skip this deal if: You want something to hang outdoors. In that case, you'll want to check out Govee's outdoor lights, which are also just $199 right now.

Time to put up the Christmas lights!

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

I have been using the SwitchBot Smart Floor Lamp for a few days now and it's one of the easiest lamps to install by yourself at home. You can connect your choice of smart assistant with it and create automations. I personally like to use both Alexa and Google Assistant for all my smart home devices, which is what I've done with my lamp.

The Floor Lamp can be installed multiple ways, and SwitchBot gives you a bracket and other extras in the box so you can set it up horizontally, vertically, or attach it to the wall if you like. Since it plugs in to a standard wall plug, you can set up the SwitchBot Smart Floor Lamp anywhere, be it as as a corner lamp or next to the couch to elevate and deepen the atmosphere. If you're feeling extra, you can get two lamps and set them up on either side of your TV too.

The LED Strip Lights have 3M adhesive on the back, so you can stick them wherever you please. The ideal placement would be behind the TV, which is what I prefer. Watching movies and TV shows with the strip stuck behind the TV makes the experience immersive, especially if you match the colors to the vibe of whatever it is you're watching!