Govee's latest TV backlight gets HDR integration, and it's terrific

I used Govee's TV Backlight T2 in the past, and it did a decent enough job creating ambient lighting. The brand has a new model in the range dubbed the TV Backlight 3 Pro, and the main highlight is that it gets HDR integration. That's interesting enough in its own right, so I installed the TV Backlight 3 Pro on my 75-inch TV, and used it for the better part of a month.

The TV Backlight 3 Pro is available on Amazon for $179, and that's for the standard model designed to be used with 55 to 65-inch TVs. If you've got a larger TV, you'll need to get the 75 to 85-inch version, which costs $209. The only difference between the two is that the 75 to 85-inch variant gets a 16.4ft LED lightstrip, with the regular model getting 11.8ft.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Like other Govee products, the TV Backlight 3 Pro is straightforward to set up, and installing it took just over 10 minutes. The camera positioning is better this time around, and it does a good job covering the entire length of the TV. On that note, the camera itself is new, and it has a trio of lenses that do are designed to deliver better color accuracy. Having tested it against the T2, that proved to be the case in my usage — the TV Backlight 3 Pro got brighter, and it delivered better color rendition in HDR content.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The lights are brighter as well, with Govee using its RGBWWIC tech. Where the TV Backlight 3 Pro wins out is its ability to better portray colors according to on-screen content. The T2 model did a decent enough job in this area as well, but the TV Backlight 3 Pro is just better, particularly with HDR content.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The LEDs get bright enough that I didn't have any issues using the TV Backlight 3 Pro with plenty of ambient lighting, and it gets plenty of customizability if you want to use a static color or choose from the dozens of scenes that Govee provides in its Home app. It's this degree of customizability that is the clear differentiator, and why I continue to use Govee's products throughout my home.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Just like other recent launches, the TV Backlight 3 Pro gets Matter integration, making it easier than ever to set up. You get the usual Google Assistant and Alexa as well, and you can control the lights via Govee Home, digital assistant, or through Home Assistant.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There's also an AI filter that aims to mimic the "atmosphere" of the content being shown on the TV, and while it does a good enough job, I found it to be of dubious utility — at least in my usage. Outside of that, the TV Backlight 3 Pro proved to be terrific; it is costlier than its predecessor, but you arguably get better color vibrancy, and it does a better job adjusting colors on the fly.

