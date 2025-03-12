What you need to know

Samsung could be working on launching first hand controllers along with its upcoming Android XR headset.

References to these controllers have been spotted accompanied by their model numbers.

It remains unclear if these controllers will come along with the device, or if users need to pay an additional fee for them.

Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset has been the talk of the town lately after it was showcased more vividly at MWC 2025 in Barcelona.

When Samsung first showed off only the headset at Unpacked, it also confirmed that it would come with full support for hand tracking and eye tracking, as well as motion-based controllers. However, while the company plans on launching it sometime this year, SamMobile seems to have spotted references to what appears to be first-party controllers for the headset.

(Image credit: Google)

According to the publication, Samsung appears to be making first-party motion controllers for Project Moohan. They even seemed to have spotted a model number for them: ET-OI610.

That will help with motion sensing for those who use the headset for mixed-reality gaming, much like the Meta Quest 3. That said, the device is built to come with eye and hand tracking as well.

What we don't know yet is if these controllers will come coupled with the XR headset. If not, Samsung is likely to put an additional price tag on these controllers, much like the Apple Vision Pro. However, if Samsung wants to one-up Apple, it should bundle these controllers with the headset like the other competitors.

If they do sell it as a separate accessory, it would only mean that the headset would work fine without controllers, only based on other motion gestures. That said, so far, we know that Samsung's XR headset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2. The headset is said to come with pancake lenses that deliver a high-resolution, clear XR experience.

Google also hinted that the XR headset could be powered by Gemini for multimodal communication. The tech giant said, "You can talk to your device as if you were talking to someone in the physical world."

That said, Samsung's XR headset could be priced at around $1,500 or less, according to our Wearables lead Michael Hicks. It remains to be seen when Samsung will finally reveal all the specs of Project Moohan, although we're hoping it will come through at the next Unpacked event, which may happen this summer.