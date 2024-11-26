OPPO unveils the first Android tablet with MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset

What you need to know

OPPO unveils a non-Pro version of the Pad 3, powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, featuring an octa-core CPU.

It’s the first tablet to feature the Dimensity 8350, offering up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The 11.61-inch 2.8K LCD display offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 700 nits peak brightness, and a 7:5 aspect ratio for smooth visuals.

The 9510mAh battery and 67W SuperVOOC charging mean longer usage without constant recharging.

OPPO has followed up the Pad 3 Pro with a non-Pro variant, featuring the new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC with an octa-core CPU.

The tablet's Pro variant debuted earlier this month, but the standard model was delayed because the official announcement of its chipset got pushed back.

The Pad 3 is the first worldwide to feature MediaTek's new Dimensity 8350 chipset, as per OPPO's announcement on Weibo. It’s paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage (via Notebookcheck).

The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 is a powerhouse 4nm octa-core chip. It has a 3.35GHz Cortex-A715 core for heavy tasks, three more A715 cores for multitasking, and four A510 cores.

The SoC features MediaTek's StarSpeed Engine, which boosts gaming while saving power. It cuts overall power use by 10% and drops 24% during heavy gaming, making the Oppo Pad 3 a solid pick for gamers.

It sports an 11.61-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 2800 x 2000 resolution. It’s got a 144Hz variable refresh rate, 700 nits peak brightness, and a 7:5 aspect ratio.

The tablet also supports a stylus with a paper-like texture, making it feel just like writing on real paper. It packs an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP front camera.

Despite being budget-friendly, the Pad 3 feels premium with its metal back, slim 6.29mm profile, and light 536-gram design.

The device packs a 9510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. This powerful setup means you can work, play, and stay connected for longer without constantly needing to juice up.

The Pad 3 runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 on top, marking its debut on an Oppo tablet. It’s packed with multitasking features and a smooth interface, making the tablet experience even better.

The Pad 3 starts at CNY 2,099 (around $290) for the 8GB/128GB model. While it's not clear when it’ll be available globally, its solid features and affordable price make it a tempting choice for anyone after a high-performance Android tablet.