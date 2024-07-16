The OnePlus Pad 2 costs more, but its upgrades make it worth the price

What you need to know

OnePlus' new tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2, launched in Milan with major upgrades and a higher price.

The Pad 2 is a global version of the China-exclusive Pad Pro, featuring a larger 12.1-inch LCD display with a 3000 x 2120 resolution.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, it runs Android 14 with OxygenOS 14, making it the most powerful Android tablet yet.

OnePlus entered the Android tablet market last year with a hit. Its latest model, the OnePlus Pad 2, is packed with major upgrades, though it comes at a higher price.

The phone maker today unveiled its newest tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2, in Milan, Italy. The event also featured the launch of the OnePlus Watch 2R and the new Nord Buds 3 series.

OnePlus' newest tablet is essentially a rebranded OnePlus Pad Pro, previously launched in China. It features a larger 12.1-inch LCD display with a 3000 x 2120 resolution, compared to the previous model's 11.61-inch screen with a 2000 x 2800 resolution.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, making it the most powerful Android tablet yet. It runs on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 layered on top for a smooth user experience.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

As more OEMs shift their focus to AI, the Pad 2 includes several AI features for users, with some rolling out later. Later this month, OnePlus will release updates for Recording Summary, Scan Document, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Studio through OTA updates.

In September, additional AI Toolbox features like AI Speak, AI Summary, and AI Writer will be released.

The Pad 2 comes in two versions with different storage and RAM configurations: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and another with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OnePlus is focusing on big batteries this year, equipping the Pad 2 with a 9,510mAh battery and 67W SuperVOOC charging. According to OnePlus, a 30-minute charge can boost the battery to 64%, and it takes 81 minutes to go from 0% to 100%.

The Pad 2 retains the 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera from the previous generation. However, this isn't a major issue since tablets aren't typically purchased for their cameras.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Alongside the Pad 2, OnePlus introduced the new Stylo 2 smart pencil and an upgraded keyboard, though they are sold separately.

As the most powerful Android tablet to date, it's understandable that OnePlus has set a higher price for the Pad 2, starting at $550. For comparison, the original OnePlus Pad launched at $479.