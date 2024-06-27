OnePlus Pad Pro is perhaps the company's most powerful tablet to date

What you need to know

OnePlus has a new third Android tablet in its portfolio, launched in China this week.

Dubbed OnePlus Pad Pro, it comes with a 12.1-inch 144Hz display and a unique 7:5 aspect ratio.

The tablet has a massive battery underneath with support for 67W fast charging.

After introducing the first OnePlus Pad, followed by a cheaper “Go” variant, the company is back with a Pro edition, dubbed OnePlus Pad Pro, and it has been unveiled in China.

It has been tailored as a performance-driven Android tablet with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 underneath. While the design seems like the first OnePlus Pad, the new Pro model weighs 584 grams and measures 6.49mm in thickness.

It comes in two simple colorways: Khaki Green and Space Gray. The Pro variant has a bigger 12.1-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3000 x 2120 resolution, a unique 7:5 aspect ratio, and 900 nits of peak brightness.

Keeping the lights on the OnePlus Pad Pro is a massive 9510mAh battery capacity supporting the company’s proprietary 67W super flash charging.

The OnePlus Pad Pro includes a stylus and a Smart Touch Keyboard that offers a PC-level trackpad. On the side note, OnePlus has also shared the tablet’s AnTuTu benchmark rating with the Snapdragon chip, which hit a 2316067 score.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The Pad Pro’s camera specs are still unclear, but it comes with both front and rear cameras with modules similar to those seen in older OnePlus Pad and Pad Go tablets. The other highlights of the Android tablet include support for 5G, NFC, and ColorOS for Pad running out of the box. For audio, the tablet relies on six-speaker surround sound.

The OnePlus Pad Pro is offered in multiple storage models, including 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB, which are priced for pre-sale at CNY 2799, CNY 2999, CNY 3299, and CNY 3699, respectively. The device will be widely available starting July 3 as the official sale begins.

While the launch of the new tablet aimed at the best Android tablets is currently confined to China, its global debut is expected to happen soon, presumably with the same OnePlus Pad Pro moniker.