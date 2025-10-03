Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

OnePlus 15 may launch globally on November 13, just weeks after its October 27 debut in China.

The global launch timing is faster than the OnePlus 13, which took two months to expand beyond China.

OnePlus 15 could be the first global phone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, ahead of Samsung's Galaxy S26 series.

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii last month, OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 15 would be among the first devices to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Now, a new leak has revealed when the OnePlus 15 will launch in global markets, and if accurate, the release date is not far away.

According to a report by 91Mobiles (in Hindi), the OnePlus 15 will launch globally on November 13, 2025. Citing industry sources, the report claims the phone will launch just weeks after its China debut on October 27, 2025. If true, the OnePlus 15 would arrive in international markets only a couple of weeks after the Chinese release.

For comparison, this is much faster than what happened with the OnePlus 13. That device launched in China on October 31, 2024, but reached global markets nearly two months later, on January 27, 2025. It seems OnePlus is changing its strategy this year, with a global launch taking place much closer to the China release.

OnePlus 15 set to launch globally shortly after China debut

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

This would also mean the OnePlus 15 could beat the Samsung Galaxy S26 series to become the first global smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. There is still no confirmed date for the Galaxy S26 series, though based on historical patterns, Samsung is expected to launch it in January. For now, the Korean giant appears focused on releasing the Galaxy Z TriFold.

Aside from the launch timeline, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will arrive globally in the Sand Storm colorway and feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone will sport a refreshed design with a square camera module and a flat display, reportedly supporting a 165Hz refresh rate.

The screen is also said to feature ultra-narrow 1.15mm bezels this time around for a more immersive experience. Moreover, for the first time in years, OnePlus will drop Hasselblad camera tuning in favor of its own DetailMax Image Engine on the OnePlus 15.