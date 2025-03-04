Google Workspace drop brings advanced Gemini integration across services

What you need to know

More Gemini AI capabilities venture into Google Sheets and Drive.

This includes the ability to generate insights regarding contextual trends, patterns, or correlations between variables in data.

For Google Drive, videos uploaded can have AI-generated transcripts to make them easier to discover.

NotebookLM and Gemini Deep Research are now available for Workspace consumers too.

Feature drops are something Google Pixel users look forward to, and the search giant seems to be pushing out more of these lately. Last week, we saw some Workspace drops for Google Sheets, Google Drive, Gemini Deep Research, and Notebook LLM (via 9to5Google).

Gemini is bringing some notable new AI capabilities to Google Sheets, which will be based on advanced multi-step code generation. These capabilities are likely to help generate deeper insights regarding contextual trends, patterns, or correlations between variables in data provided in Sheets.

Further, to provide advanced visual insights, it will also be able to generate advanced chart types, like heat maps, for example.

Here’s one of the few examples cited by the search giant in the announcement blog post:

“A small business owner managing cash flow can ask "Predict my net income for the next quarter based on historical data" to proactively identify potential shortfalls.”

Google Sheets users will also see some improvements, like pasting speeds significantly improved by up to 50% when copying between spreadsheets. Further, a 50% faster filter menu loading speed is available for larger datasets, which can include several unique values. And, getting data should be quicker as well, because existing spreadsheets are claimed to open up 30% quicker.

After announcing the automatic generation of captions for uploaded videos on Google Drive last year, Google is now introducing a video transcripts feature for videos to make them easier to discover and reference when required.

Drive users will be able to view and search transcripts for videos with captions. The transcript can be viewed right next to the video player, which will automatically highlight the spoken text in the video. It further allows users to jump to the preferred part while watching the video by clicking on the transcript.

NotebookLM, the search giant’s popular AI research assistant, is now incorporated as a core service for Workspace Business and Enterprise consumers. The Assistant looks at the users’ organization's data to generate insights and accelerate learning. For the said consumers, it includes the same enterprise-grade data protections and level of technical support as other core Workspace apps.

Similarly, Gemini Deep Research is also now available for Google Workspace customers. It helps in exploring complex topics on users’ behalf and converts its findings into a comprehensive and easy-to-read format, cutting a lot of time for people trying to piece information together.

Those comprehensive reports can further be exported to Google Docs and quickly shared with the team. Users can find the generated reports neatly organized with relevant links to dig even more. Further follow-up questions can be asked to make the report even more refined.