What you need to know

YouTube is introducing an AI-powered feature that automatically upscales low-resolution videos.

The new "Super resolution" label will mark upscaled videos, with an option to opt out for users and creators.

YouTube is also adding immersive previews and contextual search features for TV users.

Creators can now upload larger, higher-quality thumbnails with the new 50MB file size limit.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

YouTube is rolling out a new feature that will automatically upscale all videos using AI.

There was a time when most videos uploaded were just 240p. Even today, many creators still upload only in 1080p. For those pixel peepers out there, Google is now rolling out a new YouTube feature that automatically upscales low-resolution videos to higher resolutions.

For now, YouTube has announced that it will begin upscaling videos uploaded below 1080p from SD to HD resolution. Later, the company plans to upscale videos to 4K. Videos enhanced using YouTube's AI will be clearly marked as "Super resolution" to indicate upscaling.

(Image credit: YouTube)

YouTube also notes that both creators and viewers will be able to opt out if they prefer not to watch upscaled content. The company will keep the original files and resolutions intact.

It was initially reported that these upscaled videos would be available only on the YouTube app for TVs, but the company confirmed to Bloomberg's Chris Welch that the feature is coming to all YouTube platforms, including smartphones and web, alongside TVs.

AI upscaling is coming to YouTube across all devices

(Image credit: YouTube)

For TVs, YouTube is also adding some nice tweaks to enhance the experience. Viewers will now see a more "immersive preview" when browsing channels on the home page. Additionally, YouTube is rolling out "contextual search on TVs," so when a viewer searches from a creator's channel page, videos from that channel will be prioritized at the top of results instead of getting buried among other content.

Another upgrade for creators is an increased file size limit for thumbnails. Previously, the cap was 2MB, but it has now been raised to 50MB, meaning you'll soon start seeing more detailed thumbnails from your favorite creators.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

YouTube says the changes have started rolling out, and you should be able to see them on your screens soon. In addition, YouTube has also added new Like button animations and unveiled a major UI overhaul for Android and iOS.