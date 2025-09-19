Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

YouTube launches likeness detection tool to stop unauthorized use of creators' faces.

The tool, first tested with top creators, is now available to all in the YouTube Partner Program.

YouTube is also rolling out Ask Studio, title A/B testing, auto-dubbing, and lip-syncing tools for creators.

With the rise in AI tools, everyone faces growing risks of their work being copied or misused, including creators. To address this, YouTube is rolling out a new tool that protects creators from unauthorized use of their videos.

YouTube has announced that it is rolling out the "likeness detection" tool for all creators in open beta. The tool was first announced last year and then expanded to some top creators, such as MrBeast and Marques Brownlee, earlier this year. However, the company is now making the tool available to all creators who qualify for the YouTube Partner Program.

What this feature does is use AI to detect and identify if someone is using a creator's face for unauthorized videos. Once flagged, creators can manage or request the removal of such videos through YouTube's privacy complaint process.

To enable it, creators upload an image of their face, which the system analyzes to spot unauthorized use in videos. It works similarly to the Content ID system, which identifies copyright-protected content but is focused on protecting an individual's identity, not their creative works.

Beyond the likeness detection tool, YouTube is also introducing new tools for creators, including Ask Studio, an AI-powered chatbot for creator support, title A/B testing, and enhanced auto-dubbing features (via TechCrunch).

Ask Studio works like an AI chatbot and allows creators to simply ask questions like how their latest video is performing or what comments are saying about their videos in natural language form.

Auto-dubbing, while the feature is already available in more than 20 languages, will soon begin testing lip-syncing technology to make them appear more natural to the dubbed audio.

In addition, YouTube says it will now give creators a way to test and compare up to three different video titles and thumbnails using the company's updated A/B testing feature.