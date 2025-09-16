Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

YouTube’s multi-language audio is now rolling out to millions of creators after two years of testing.

Powered by Google’s Gemini AI, it mimics the creator’s voice and emotions for more natural-sounding translations.

Creators can choose manual dubbing with custom voiceovers or automatic dubbing using machine translation and synthetic voices (enabled by default but can be reviewed or disabled).

YouTube's frustrating language barrier is officially gone as the platform's multi-language audio feature is now available to millions of creators.

Starting now, millions of YouTube creators can add multi-language audio to their videos, YouTube announced in a blog post. The feature, fine-tuned over a two-year test phase, is built to help them tap into a bigger global audience. The full rollout should wrap up in the next few weeks.

The feature relies on Google’s Gemini AI in order to recreate the creator’s voice and emotions for translations that feel genuine.

How it works

Creators have two dubbing options: manual or automatic. With manual dubbing, they can upload their own voiceovers or bring in professional talent. Automatic dubbing, on the other hand, uses machine translation and synthetic voices to create new audio tracks. It’s turned on by default for eligible channels, but creators can opt out or review the AI-generated dubs before they go live.

At the moment, automatic dubbing translates English videos into Japanese, Hindi, Spanish, and Korean, with more languages on the way. But YouTube warns the AI may miss subtle tones, idioms, or proper names. Creators who need precise, expressive translations might still prefer manual voiceovers or pro dubbing services.

How to manage it

To handle your multi-language dubs, you’ll need YouTube Studio on desktop. In Settings > Upload defaults > Advanced settings, you can toggle Allow automatic dubbing for all future uploads.

If you’d rather approve dubs first, turn on Manually review dubs before publishing — you can review every track or just the experimental languages.

For individual videos, head to the Content tab, then Languages, where you can preview, publish, unpublish, or delete audio tracks. Viewers can switch between the original and dubbed audio anytime from the video’s settings menu.

Back in 2023, YouTube first tested the feature with a small group of creators, including big names like MrBeast, Mark Rober, and chef Jamie Oliver.

YouTube says the pilot was a big win. In fact, creators using multi-language audio saw over 25% of their watch time come from viewers in other languages. Chef Jamie Oliver’s channel is a standout case, with viewership tripling after adding dubbed tracks.

For viewers, this opens up way more content since you can skip the subtitles and just listen to the translated audio.