What you need to know

Rokid’s AR Spatial glasses ditch the traditional desk and toss a massive 300-inch virtual screen right in your face.

At just 75 grams and made with aerospace-grade materials, the Max 2 glasses are built for long hauls, and they play nice with prescription eyewear.

Powered by Rokid’s own YodaOS Master, the system handles multiple windows and apps without the lag or bugginess you’d expect from typical AR gear.

Rokid today released the AR Spatial glasses that aim to blend AR into your everyday life, ditching the usual desk setup and changing how (and where) you get things done.

AR Spatial's setup pairs the Max 2 AR glasses with the new Station 2 hub, and together they whip up a giant 300-inch virtual screen that hangs in your line of sight.

Rokid's announcement says it's built with the always-on-the-go crowd in mind, so it might just be useful for remote workers juggling apps or anyone tired of squinting at a cramped laptop screen in busy spots.

Light, tough, and prescription glasses-friendly

The Max 2 AR glasses are lightweight at just 75 grams and tough enough thanks to aerospace-grade materials. They’re comfy enough to wear for hours, and if you’ve got prescription glasses, they’ll fit right over them without a hitch.

(Image credit: Rokid)

These AR glasses also have built-in diopter adjustment from 0.00D to -6.00D for nearsighted users, plus customizable pupillary distance so everything lines up just right.

AR Spatial skips the usual AR headache and just works with what you already have, like your phone, tablet, or laptop. If you want the full desktop experience, just hook up a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, and you’ve got a portable setup that actually feels familiar.

Smooth moves with YodaOS

(Image credit: Rokid)

Rokid’s AR Spatial runs on its own custom OS, YodaOS Master. You can juggle multiple virtual windows, jump between apps without lag, and skip the usual slowdowns that drag other AR glasses down.

Rokid’s AR Spatial has already made the rounds at big-name events like CES 2025 and Milan Design Week.

It’s not the cheapest gear out there, but at $648, the AR Spatial bundle brings a lot to the table. If you want to knock the price down, just punch in LAUNCH70 at checkout and it drops to $578. You can snag it now from Rokid’s site or one of its retail partners.