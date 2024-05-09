What color Google Pixel 8a should you buy?

We're used to having three shades of every Google phone usually. This time around, there is one more hue available right out of the gate. Not only does it signify that Google has a lot of faith in the Pixel 8a, but it also makes it more fun to decide what color Pixel 8a you should buy.

You may or may not have expected to see either blue or green, but the good news is that we get both colors. Then there's the basic black and white colorways to consider too. Let's take a look at all the colors of the Pixel 8a.

The Pixel 8a comes in four colors

Picking a color and what you need to know

There's one key piece of information to know before settling on a single Google Pixel 8a colorway to buy. The phone comes in two memory variants, 128GB and 256GB. Unfortunately, only one shade comes with 256GB and there's no microSD slot. This means that anyone who wants more than 128GB of storage will have to purchase the Pixel 8a in Obsidian.

If you're happy with 128GB, there's nothing to worry about. You can choose any of the four hues of the Pixel 8a without worries. For people who prefer muted hues, Obsidian and Porcelain are going to be satisfactory. On the other hand, those who like to make a statement will favor brighter hues like Aloe and Bay. Both the green and blue are cheerful colors. Opt for something that aligns with your personal tastes.

Once you've ordered the color that pleases you, you better move on to crucial accessories for your new Google device. A screen protector is essential, so be sure to grab a sturdy screen guard for your Pixel 8a. After that, consider getting one of the best Pixel 8a cases to protect the rest of the device from everyday wear and tear.