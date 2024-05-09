What color Google Pixel 8a should you buy?
Google went for more color options than usual this time.
We're used to having three shades of every Google phone usually. This time around, there is one more hue available right out of the gate. Not only does it signify that Google has a lot of faith in the Pixel 8a, but it also makes it more fun to decide what color Pixel 8a you should buy.
You may or may not have expected to see either blue or green, but the good news is that we get both colors. Then there's the basic black and white colorways to consider too. Let's take a look at all the colors of the Pixel 8a.
The Pixel 8a comes in four colors
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Go green
Aloe is a fresh, bright hue of green thar just debuted with the Pixel 8a. Google favors green a lot, but the last few generations of Pixels have been more muted or more pastel as opposed to this shade.
Safest choice
Nearly every other Pixel model comes in Obsidian, which Google's signature black shade. This is the safest color to opt for as there's no going wrong with black!
Flagship vibes
Porcelain is a fairly new addition to Google's typical colorways. We first saw this hue with the Pixel Fold, but now the Pixel 8a comes in this creamy elegant color too.
Brightly blue
Bay was another shade first seen on the Pixel Fold and then later on the Pixel 8 series. It sure looks fine on the Pixel 8a, adding character and giving the phone a fun look overall.
Picking a color and what you need to know
There's one key piece of information to know before settling on a single Google Pixel 8a colorway to buy. The phone comes in two memory variants, 128GB and 256GB. Unfortunately, only one shade comes with 256GB and there's no microSD slot. This means that anyone who wants more than 128GB of storage will have to purchase the Pixel 8a in Obsidian.
If you're happy with 128GB, there's nothing to worry about. You can choose any of the four hues of the Pixel 8a without worries. For people who prefer muted hues, Obsidian and Porcelain are going to be satisfactory. On the other hand, those who like to make a statement will favor brighter hues like Aloe and Bay. Both the green and blue are cheerful colors. Opt for something that aligns with your personal tastes.
Once you've ordered the color that pleases you, you better move on to crucial accessories for your new Google device. A screen protector is essential, so be sure to grab a sturdy screen guard for your Pixel 8a. After that, consider getting one of the best Pixel 8a cases to protect the rest of the device from everyday wear and tear.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.