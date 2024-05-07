Best Google Pixel 8a cases 2024

The latest A series Pixel is here and it is a doozy. This value-packed device makes you question whether you really need a thousand-dollar flagship at all. Naturally, this means that should you buy one, you'll need the best Google Pixel 8a cases to keep it in good shape.

Some folks don't like cases, but I don't recommend that. A good phone cover with raised edges can prevent large cracks. It also improves the resale value of your device by keeping the body free of scratches and nicks. On top of that, the best Pixel 8a cases also bring added functionality like a kickstand or MagSafe support.

These Pixel 8a cases are slim, trim, and full of vigor

Staff pick Spigen Liquid Air for Pixel 8a View at Amazon Best overall Time and time again, Spigen has proven that its Liquid Air series is the ultimate choice for any device. This slim, lightweight case is perfect for the Pixel 8a. You get grip, style, and protection in a featherweight and affordable package. Caseology Capella for Pixel 8a View at Amazon Best clear case Caseology promises military-grade drop-proofing with this Google Pixel 8a case. On top of that, it incorporates anti-yellowing technology and a handy little kickstand on the rear. Poetic Guardian MagPro Case for Google Pixel 8a View at Amazon Best bumper cover Poetic pulled out all the stops with the Guardian MagPro Case for the Google Pixel 8a. This rugged bumper cover has built-in screen protection, grippy sides, and a MagSafe ring on the rear. OtterBox React Series for Pixel 8a View at OtterBox Best print OtterBox used to be the top rugged case maker, but the brand's new React Series for the Pixel 8a is more intriguing this time. If you like fun clear covers, you'll enjoy this emoji-ridden see-through case. Ringke Onyx for Google Pixel 8a View at Amazon Best value The Ringke Onyx case comes with a tempered glass unit for the Pixel 8a's camera bar, increasing its value overall. This sleek case has a non-slip sandpapery texture and has lanyard holes bored into the side. Poetic Neon Case for Pixel 8a View at Amazon Best rugged If you're worried about your Pixel's safety, the rugged Poetic Neon Case is an ideal choice. This robust Pixel 8a ensemble is shockproof and packs military-grade drop-proofing. There's a clever MagSafe kickstand on the rear too.

Get the best gear for your Google Pixel 8a

Boasting a tiny 6.1-inch display, the Google Pixel 8a is a small device. As such, you don't want to destroy the beauty of a small and lightweight phone by bulking it up with a fat cover. This doesn't mean you need to forgo protection because luckily, the best Pixel 8a cases come in sleek sizes.

Our favorite case for the new Pixel is — unsurprisingly — the Spigen Liquid Air. This wonderful thin case for the Pixel 8a is drop-proof, affordable, extremely lightweight, and stylish all at once. Raised edges thwart direct contact with surfaces in the event of a fall and Spigen's Air Cushion technology improves shock absorption while minimizing damage. I just wish there were more than two dark colors to choose from.

If you want something flashier, try the Poetic Guardian MagPro Case for the Google Pixel 8a. This bumper cover touts military-grade drop-proofing, which is incredible. This is achieved by adding a built-in screen protector and raising the edges by a good amount. What's fun about this Pixel 8a case is that it is see-through, so you can admire your phone's paint job, and it has a MagSafe ring on the back. This enables you to use any of the best MagSafe accessories for Android phones with your Pixel 8a.

