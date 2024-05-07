The Google Pixel 8a packs just as much AI punch as the standard Pixel 8

What you need to know

The Google Pixel 8a closely resembles its pricier sibling, the Pixel 8, but introduces new features such as generative AI and more storage.

Despite its budget-friendly status, the Pixel 8a boasts upgrades in performance, display quality, and battery life, all starting at $499 in the US.

Equipped with the Tensor G3 chip, Titan M2 security chip, and a built-in VPN, the Pixel 8a promises advanced software features and enhanced security.

Like the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 8a will receive seven years of updates and exclusive Android features like Gemini, Circle to Search, and Pixel Call Assist.

Google's new budget-friendly Pixel 8a just dropped before the I/O 2024 event, and if you're after a great mix of features and price, this might be the phone you've been waiting for.

The Google Pixel 8a looks almost identical to its pricier sibling, the Pixel 8. To keep up with the competition, Google threw in new features like generative AI and bigger storage capacity.

Google has also upgraded the Pixel 8a’s performance, display, and battery life, all starting at just $499. In Canada and India, its retail price starts at CA$679 and ₹52,999, respectively. You can pre-order it today, and it will hit store shelves on May 14 at the Google Store and other retail partners, right alongside the newly unveiled Pixel Tablet.

The Pixel 8a runs on the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, so you'll get all the neat software features like the improved Magic Eraser, Zoom Enhance, Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, and more. Plus, it includes the Titan M2 security chip and a built-in VPN for extra security.

For the first time, the Pixel 8a offers a larger 256GB storage option along with 8GB of RAM. It also comes in two fun new colors, Aloe (which is a limited edition) and Bay, alongside the usual Obsidian and Porcelain options.

(Image credit: Google)

For its display, the Pixel 8a keeps the 6.1-inch FullHD+ OLED screen but now features a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother animations that help it stack up against the leading budget Android phones from Samsung, OnePlus, and others.

Google says the new Actua display on the Pixel 8a is 40% brighter than the Pixel 7a's screen. It can reach up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Plus, it's protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3, so you won't have to worry about scratches.

Like the flagship models, the Pixel 8a features an aluminum camera bar and polished aluminum side rails. It's rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, so it can withstand slips, spills, and dust. According to Google, this makes the Pixel 8a the most durable A-Series phone to date.

The Pixel 8a keeps up the trend with a 64MP main camera, just like the previous model. It also adds a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 13MP front-facing selfie camera. All three can shoot in 4K video, hitting 60fps for the rear cameras and 30fps for selfies.

AI features and extended software support

You'll also get all the AI-powered imaging perks like Real Tone, Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Photo Unblur, and more. Plus, you can zoom in super close up to 8x without losing quality, thanks to the Super Res Zoom.

Google has also confirmed that the new mid-range phone will have Gemini, making the Pixel 8a the first in its price range to have the built-in AI assistant. You'll also get other Pixel-exclusive Android features like Circle to Search (which is also on Samsung's recent flagship phones), Pixel Call Assist, and Audio Emojis all bundled with the handset.

Similar to the Pixel 8 series, the 8a will also benefit from seven years of updates covering OS, security, and Feature Drops. This means Pixel 8 users can anticipate updates continuing until 2031. Previously, Google provided up to three years of major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the Pixel-A models.