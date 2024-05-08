Is the Google Pixel 8a waterproof? Best answer: Yes, the Google Pixel 8a is waterproof, but there are some limitations. It has an IP67 rating, which means that it's protected against temporary immersion in water and is dust-tight. The Pixel can only be submerged up to a meter for a total of 30 minutes in fresh water.

Wait! This is what you need to know before exposing your Pixel to water

(Image credit: Google)

Since the Google Pixel 8a is not waterproof for hours on end, it's best to use a waterproof Pixel 8a case to protect it from water damage if you take it for a swim longer than 30 minutes. But if you don't have a case yet, be cautious of how much water lands on your Pixel since an IP67 rating (given by the International Electrotechnical Commission) will protect it if caught in light rain or you splash water from the faucet on it. However, the protection rating doesn't include corrosive liquids such as sugary or soft drinks. If you drop in the snow or the toilet, your phone should be fine.

Never take your Pixel 8a when showering with hot water, and try to avoid highly chlorinated pools or seawater since the IP rating was conducted in a lab and done with fresh water. But if you want to snap a quick picture underwater while swimming, it should be fine. The Pixel 8a has the same protection as its predecessor, the Pixel 7a, but with other apparent upgrades in the specification list.

The rating always consists of two numbers, the first referring to protection against solids and the second to liquids. The lowest rating for each one is a zero, which indicates no protection, and an X indicates the manufacturer has not provided a rating. But remember that the IP rating can degrade over time as your phone is exposed to impacts, wear and tear, and various temperature changes.

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 8a is only a hair short of its bigger sibling in terms of protection, the Pixel 8 Pro, which has an IP68 rating and high protection against dust and water. While the IP68 rating is a high one, it doesn't make the device waterproof for long periods of submersion, but it allows it to be submerged more than a meter and is more protected against the effects of continuous immersion in water.

The Pixel 8a's IP rating doesn't mean it will perform well in high-moisture environments. There is no similarity between humidity tolerance and IP rating, so if you're going to be in an area with a high humidity level, it would be best to use a waterproof case to be on the safe side. With an IP rating, there is no confusion as to how much water the device can withstand, and it is more precise than words such as water-resistant and waterproof.

The Pixel 8a may not have the same rating as the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro, but it has various similar specifications, especially when compared to its smaller flagship sibling. For example, both Pixels have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2400 x 1080 resolution. Both phones reach 1,400 nits for HDR or 2,000 nits for peak brightness, and they share the same 1-million-to-1 contrast ratio along with 16 million colors. Another great addition to the Pixel 8a is the Tensor G3 chipset and the fact that it gets seven years of system updates up to Android 21.