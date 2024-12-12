YouTube TV sees a $10 price hike to its base plan due to 'rising content costs'

What you need to know

YouTube TV announced another price hike today (Dec 12), which will see its Basic Plan rise by $10 to $82.99.

The platform states this will go into effect on December 12, 2024 for new members before hitting "most" existing users on January 13, 2025.

YouTube TV states this rise in costs is due to "rising content costs," a similar reason given during its previous hike in 2023.

YouTube TV made an announcement today (Dec 12) confirming pricing changes, despite claiming the opposite after an "erroneous" ad.

In a thread on X, YouTube TV explained its mindset and why it has dropped another price hike here in December. In a "message for our members," the streaming service states that it will increase its monthly cost to $82.99 in light of "rising content costs."

The service published a support page to explain the entire scope of this price hike.

According to YouTube TV, this updated $82.99 price will affect those purchasing the Basic Plan. The change has occurred today (Dec 12) for all new members. However, "most" existing users will see this change go into effect for their accounts on January 13, 2025. In short, this is a $10 hike from the Basic Plan's former $72.99 charge.

Another detail to know is that anyone whose membership is paused will see this new price once you've reactivated it. Additionally, if you've received YouTube TV's Basic Plan via a promotional trial or price, the post states this new price will be attached once the promotion expires. Those who've purchased the Basic Plan through a YouTube TV Integrated Billing partner will see this new price applied to their account on February 13, 2025.

A message for our members: we have always worked to offer the content you love, with features to enjoy the best of live TV. To keep up with rising content costs, we’re updating our monthly price to $82.99/mo. (1/3)December 12, 2024

YouTube TV adds that it didn't make this decision "lightly" and states that it may "impact" its users. While the price is set to rise in a month, the post adds that those sticking with the Basic Plan won't lose any content. The Basic Plan will continue to feature 100 plus channels, unlimited storage DVR, six accounts per household, and more.

What's strange about this announcement is that YouTube TV denied any sort of price increase on Monday (Dec 9), as noted by Michael Saves (via Cord Cutters News). Verizon had run an ad (albeit a little early) about a discounted YouTube TV price within its new bundle. The post states the listed price for the service was this $82.99 tag instead of the (now old) $72.99 price.

The publication spotted TeamYouTube on X denying the idea of a price hike earlier this week. However, the social media post has since been deleted.

YouTube TV states users can check their membership status by heading into their Settings > Membership.

The streaming service has a lengthy history of continuously raising prices. In 2021, the platform's monthly cost rose by $15 to $64.99 per month. Then, in March 2023, YouTube TV took prices up again, which saw the final price double what it started as originally. Prices rose by $8 to $72.99 — and now we're met with a $10 jump today.

Its words today echo what was said last year, as YouTube TV stated the price hike was because "content costs have risen." It added that the rise in fees can help its team ensure "quality of service."