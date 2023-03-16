YouTube TV gets a price hike, now costs more than double its original price

What you need to know

The streaming industry has certainly changed over the years, and the biggest way you can tell is the rising costs. Not to be outdone by the rest, YouTube TV has just announced that it's raising its base price from $65 per month to $73.

The $8 increase will go into effect starting Thursday for new members that sign up for the service. However, those already subscribed to YouTube TV won't see the new price until after April 18.

As for the reason, the YouTube TV team explained on Twitter that the increase can be attributed to the fact that "content costs have risen," and this can help the team invest in "quality of service."

New members will see this new price today, while existing members will see this pricing change beginning 4/18. Additionally, we are lowering the price of our 4K Plus add-on from $19.99/mo to $9.99/mo.March 16, 2023 See more

There is one benefit to the price change, which sees the price of YouTube TV's 4K Plus add-on cut in half to just $10 per month. This brings it back down to its introductory price and includes perks like downloads for offline viewing and unlimited simultaneous streams over Wi-Fi. This also means those already paying for the add-on should see their total subscription decrease by $2.

YouTube TV recently introduced a new Multiview feature just ahead of March Madness, allowing users to watch up to four different streams at once. YouTube TV also gives users access to NFL Sunday Ticket through a partnership it announced last year, although the team maintains that it has no bearing on the new price hike.

this price increase is because of the broader rise of content costs & not specifically due to our new football offerings. lmk if you have any other qsMarch 16, 2023 See more

At $73, YouTube TV has now more than doubled its original launch price of $35, bringing it ever closer to that the cost of regular cable. This now makes it more costly than Hulu + Live TV, which received a price hike in 2021 to $70 per month.

On-demand streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and more have also gone through price changes and revamps. And while the days of cable TV are numbered, the increasing costs of streaming services seem to have us creeping back to those prices.