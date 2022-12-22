YouTube TV gains NFL Sunday Ticket following new partnership

What you need to know

YouTube TV and Primetime channels gain exclusive rights to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket content to U.S. users through NFL partnership.

This starts with the 2023 season as users will soon enjoy every out-of-market regular-season Sunday game, broadcast on FOX or CBS, based on location.

U.S. viewers can sign up for the recently launched YouTube Primetime Channels through the Movies & TV Hub.

The NFL is expanding its partnership to a service area that could interest many Sunday sports enjoyers.

According to YouTube's official blog post, The NFL has announced a new partnership with Google, bringing its NFL Sunday Ticket to U.S. viewers through YouTube TV and Primetime Channels. The popular video streaming platform will gain the exclusive right to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket content beginning with the 2023 football season.

Users interested in grabbing a subscription plan can do so via an add-on through YouTube TV or as a standalone grab for its Primetime Channels.

The NFL Sunday Ticket streaming service will offer viewers every out-of-market regular-season Sunday game based on your location and so long as the game is broadcast on FOX or CBS. As we move closer to the start of the 2023 season, more information is said to be provided.

NFL 👏 Sunday 👏 Ticket 👏 is coming to YouTube Primetime Channels and @YouTubeTV in *2023*. pic.twitter.com/c8sbA25IXwDecember 22, 2022 See more

Another piece of YouTube's agreement with the NFL states that both parties will come with more exclusive, official content and attendance opportunities for YouTube Creators at important NFL tentpole events.

YouTube has also announced this partnership will be sponsored by "Back Together Sunday." This marks the beginning of training camp for all 32 teams as they hold practice with fan events. The platform will also be sponsored by "NFL Kickoff Weekend." YouTube gaining this sponsorship is a first for any NFL partner as the platform holds the ability to stream the season's Thursday night kickoff game through to the following Monday night game, as well.

"We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL," says NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

YouTube's Primetime Channels launched in November, giving users a chance to enjoy over thirty channels, such as SHOWTIME, STARZ, and soon NFL Sunday Ticket. This centralized content hub allows viewers to go from seeing an interesting trailer to watching that content directly through YouTube if they are subscribed to it.

U.S. users can sign up through the Movies & TV Hub.