Google and Samsung collaborate to bring spatial audio experience for more users

What you need to know

Google and Samsung have announced that they are creating their own open-source spatial audio format dubbed Eclipse Audio.

The aim of the new format is to bring the best spatial audio experiences to the masses as well as creators.

Users would soon be able to experience its upcoming Samsung TVs range, Android devices, soundbars, Google Chrome browsers, and YouTube videos.

Consumers’ audio listening experience has come a long way. Users are seeing a gradual shift from stereo sound experience to spatial audio. To complement the latter, Google and Samsung are creating their own open-source spatial audio format dubbed Eclipsa Audio.

According to the accompanying blog post, Eclipsa Audio is based on the Immersive Audio model and Formats (IAMF). It is co-developed by Google, Samsung, and others that come under the Alliance of Open Media (AOM). The IAMF, which is already open-source, makes the creation of Eclipsa Audio files easier with notable audio tools and simultaneously supports a wide variety of workflows.

(Image credit: Google)

The aim of the new open-source format is to give the best spatial audio experiences for the masses as it can be experienced in your regular day-to-day use. Starting this year, creators can upload videos in the Eclipsa Audio format on YouTube.

Samsung, on the other hand, will be incorporating this technology in this year’s TV lineup. It includes the company’s Crystal UHD series next to the premium flagship Neo QLED 8K models — giving users a variety of options.

Google is also believed to be integrating native Eclipsa Audio playback support into the Google Chrome browser and will be working closely with TV and soundbar manufacturers later in the year to bring the new audio format support. Android devices will also be getting Eclipsa Audio support through an upcoming Android AOSP release.

“Google and Samsung will be launching a certification and brand licensing program in 2025 to provide quality assurance to manufacturers and consumers for products that support Eclipsa Audio.”

Going further, later this spring, the companies are going to make a free Eclipsa Audio plugin for Avid Pro Tools Digital Audio Workstation to make the process of creating Eclipsa Audio files easier. After which, more average consumers might be able to experience the spatial audio experience across a wide range of devices and operating systems.