What you need to know

Spotify detailed an updated free tier experience rolling out for users on its platform this week.

The company is improving its Discover Weekly for free-tier users, bringing a fresh mix weekly and encouraging more interactions for better recommendations.

The update also revamps its search and play experience while detailing the ability to share lyrics and tracks with others.

Spotify is starting to roll out a massive update for its platform, but this time, the update holds free-tier users close to heart.

Spotify's latest announcement via a Newsroom post states its updates for free-tier users are rolling out this week. The update begins with its coveted Discover Weekly playlist, which updates every Monday. Spotify says users will find "a fresh mix of personalized recommendations every week based on what you’ve been listening to." More importantly, the more you use and listen to music on Spotify, the better it can "find the right tracks" for you.

Using Spotify more flows right into its daylist. This unique playlist attempts to understand your listening habits during specific times of the day—throughout the week, as well—and develop a playlist for that. Spotify states that if you like your daylist at any particular time, you can save it by scrolling down to add to playlist > new playlist.

Other playlists, such as personalized playlists, curated editorial selections, and even the ones you make yourself, are available for free-tier users. Creating your own and adding a few songs to get you going is said to help Spotify recommend you more. Additionally, updated Android and iOS devices should soon find the option to create their own playlist cover.

Hit the three-dot menu and tap "create cover art" to find a variety of images, text effects, and graphics.

More musical control, and more singing!

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Spotify) (Image credit: Spotify)

Spotify's free tier is upgrading users' ability to play and search for songs on its platform, as well as sharing what they've found. The post states users can easily play any song they find on its platform. Any song you've searched for can be played instantly, and you can even save it to your "Liked" songs or a specific playlist.

Elsewhere, sharing songs is made easy. Whether you've shared it or received a link from someone else, all you need to do is tap the link, and it'll play instantly through the Spotify app.

Sharing extends to lyrics in the Spotify app, too. Not only can users swipe up when in the Now Playing screen to view any available lyrics, but they can also share their favorite parts. Tapping the share icon at the bottom left will let you send those meaningful blurbs to people on Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.

Free-tier users on Spotify should expect updates throughout the week, as the platform's patch makes its rounds.