Nokia is dead, again, as HMD Global starts down its own path

What you need to know

HMD Global begins to tease 2024 as the "year of Human Mobile Devices" as it looks to create original devices and new partnerships.

CMO of Nokia Phones and HMD, Lars Silberbauer, confirmed as much in a LinkedIn post, stating that HMD is moving into its own "distinct" line.

A previous leak has potentially spoiled what HMD has in store, but it's unclear whether the device is mid-range or budget.

HMD Global is seemingly moving on from Nokia, which could be for good this time.

The company's latest press release teased 2024 as the "year of Human Mobile Devices" (via Android Police). HMD states it will continue to create "phones that are tough, fun, secure, fast, and affordable." This makes one believe HMD is moving Nokia to the backseat as it quickly glances over the iconic line stating, "we're still makers of Nokia smartphones and Nokia 'dumbphones.'"

The company follows it up by saying, "but we're gearing up to bring you even more, including original HMD devices, and phones from all-new partnerships."

Lars Silberbauer, CMO of Nokia Phones and HMD, stated in a post on LinkedIn, "While we've been known as the makers of Nokia phones, our vision extends beyond this legacy."

He added, "We're transitioning from being a licensee to becoming a multi-brand company with our own distinct HMD brand product line, complemented by several licensing partnerships and significant brand collaborations we're itching to unveil at MWC later this month."

So, truly, it appears that HMD Global is done with crafting more products for its Nokia line. However, the company's post states users can continue to lean on them for technical support "right through their warranty periods." HMD Global is also keeping its existing line of Nokia phones, tablets, and accessories available for purchase on its website.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

It's not the first time we're of HMD's departure from Nokia's brand, as a report from September suggested a "new portfolio" of devices is on the horizon. The primary difference in this report is that HMD was previously assumed to create its own devices and Nokia's simultaneously. That no longer seems to be the case with what's reported now. Moreover, HMD will still own Nokia's license until 2026.

As the company looks forward to 2024, a leak from January showed its first phone is ditching Nokia branding right on cue. Supposed renderings of HMD's new phone showed a matte black design, a flat display, and a rectangular dual camera array.

Its specifications are still a mystery but it's speculated that the device could fall within the realm of a budget or mid-range device.